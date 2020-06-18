Class of 2021 S TJ Quinn commits to Louisville

One of the goals recruiting-wise for the University of Louisville football program in this cycle was to build depth on the defensive side of the ball. Those efforts by the coaching staff continue to remain fruitful, as three-star Class of 2021 safety TJ Quinn announced Thursday that he has committed to Louisville.

The Cardinals fought off Virginia Tech, NC State and others to land the commitment from the Lowndes (GA) Valdosta product. He is a legacy commit, as his father Terry played at Louisville as a running back and defensive back in the early 90's.

He is also the third secondary commitment for the Cardinals over a two-day span. On Wednesday, three-star cornerback Kani Walker & three-star safety Derrick Edwards both committed to Louisville within two hours of each other.

A six-foot-one & 200-pound prospect, Quinn is the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 83 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

When you watch his film, you can tell that he has great anticipatory skills, especially while in zone coverage. When he diagnoses the play, he is able to close in fairy quickly and wrap up to make the tackle. In his junior season, he collected 51 tackles, seven pass breakups and a sack.

TJ Quinn's Junior Year Highlights

Quinn is the fifteenth overall prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, the eleventh defensive commit and the fourth safety. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp