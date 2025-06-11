All Hurricanes

Miami Lands It's Second Commitment of the Day, With Four Star Tyson Bacon

The commitment train continues as the Miami Hurricanes land their second four-star recruit of the day, Tyson Bacon.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Hurricanes stood alone as the best option for the talented defensive lineman. Bacon also visited Georgia and Florida for official visits. Those schools could not compare as the Hurricanes edged out the interest of the talented defensive lineman.

"Every time I come to Miami, I get that family feel. It's something you can't really avoid when you come to the University," Bacon told InsideTheU after his official visit. "I feel really great about Miami."

According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, Bacon ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 38 defensive lineman in the 2026 class. This will be the 13th commitment for the Hurricanes, boosting their top-ten recruiting ranking.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

