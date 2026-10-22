Miami Issues Offer to 4-Star TE Jordan McKinley

Miami officially offered four-star tight end Jordan McKinely from the class of 2028 on Tuesday. McKinely announced the news on his personal social media page.

"Extremely blessed to receive an ofer from the University of Miami," McKinely said. "Go Canes!"

McKinley is an impressive 6-foot-3 prospect out of Loyola Academy who brings a unique presence at tight end boasting strong route running ability and unusual speed for the position. He has also displayed the ability to be flexed out to wide receiver where his frame creates a different set of matchup problems for opposing defenses.

The Hurricanes are not the only team on McKinley's trail as he also has offered from several other Power Four programs including Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and SMU.

McKinley is now the 10th tight end Miami has offered from the class of 2028 which has also targeted several other elite players.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)

Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)

Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)

Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Committed 06/03/2026)

Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)

Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)

Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)

Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)

Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)

Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)

Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)

Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)

Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)

Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)

Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)

Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)

Three-Star, DL DeMarco Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs - Pearland High School, Pearland, TX (Committed 05/31/2026)

Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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