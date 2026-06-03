Stanley Cup Odds: Golden Knights Take Over as Favorite After Game 1 Upset

The Carolina Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Final as the -154 favorites to beat the Vegas Golden Knights, and after taking a 2-0 lead in Game 1, it looked like they may cruise to a series win. The Golden Knights then stormed back to win by a score of 5-4.

As a result, the Golden Knights take a 1-0 series lead and have taken over as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Let's take a look at the latest odds.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Odds

Golden Knights -150

Hurricanes +125

Stanley Cup Exact Outcome Odds

Hurricanes Win 4-3 (+370)

Golden Knights Win 4-2 (+380)

Golden Knights Win 4-1 (+500)

Hurricanes Win 4-2 (+500)

Hurricanes Win 4-0 (+750)

Hurricanes Win 4-1 (+850)

The Golden Knights are now -150 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, an implied probability of 60%. With that being said, the Hurricanes winning in seven games is still the favorite for the exact series outcome.

The Golden Knights didn't just win by the final score last night. The underlying numbers also favored Vegas, sporting an expected goal differential of +1.77. They also had three more high-danger scoring chances than the Hurricanes.

Both goaltenders entered the Stanley Cup Final as legitimate options to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP, but neither played well last night. Frederik Andersen saw his odds fall to +420, while Carter Hart's fell to +550. Mitch Marner has now taken over as the odds-on favorite at -125. It feels likely that if Vegas ends up lifting Lord Stanley's Cup, it's going to be Marner that's going to be named playoff MVP.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in Carolina, and the Hurricanes are set as -164 favorites. If they don't win Game 2, they're going to have to head to Vegas down 2-0 in the series. It feels as close to a must-win situation as a Game 2 could possibly be.

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