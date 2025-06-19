Miami Listed In Final Three of 2026 Tight End Preston Fryzel

NEWS: Class of 2026 TE Preston Fryzel is down to Notre Dame, Iowa, & Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 220 TE from Toledo, OH will announce his Commitment on June 23rd



Where Should He Go? ⬇️