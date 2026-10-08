Miami Offers Towering 6-foot-6 In-State Offensive Lineman
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Miami went to its own backyard to administer its latest offer in the class of 2028.
Offensive tackle Quinston Howard announced he received an offer from the Hurricanes following a conversation with the team’s offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
Howard stands at a towering 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 325 pounds is a force on the left side of the line for St. Petersburg Catholic who consistently uses his size and strength to his advantage overpowering opponents at the point of attack. His performance to this point has earned him a four-star rating.
The Hurricanes are not the only program on Howard’s trail as he has also received offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, UCF, Miami OH, Kennesaw State, Nebraska, North Carolina, UConn, USF, Liberty, Florida International, UMass, Mississippi State, Rhode Island, Syracuse and Toledo.
The 2028 recruiting trail for Miami is full of targets along the offensive line. Currently, the Hurricanes have offered a total of 16 offensive tackles in the class along with an additional nine interior offensive linemen.
Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:
- Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)
- Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)
- Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)
- Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Comitted 06/03/2026)
- Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)
- Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)
- Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)
- Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)
- Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)
- Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)
- Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)
- Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)
- Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fourt Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)
- Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)
- Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)
- Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)
- Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)
- Three-Star, DL DeMarco Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs - Pearland High School, Pearland, TX (Committed 05/31/2026)
- Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)
Miami 2028 Recruiting Class
- Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Commited 06/24/2026)
- Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)
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