Miami Offers Towering 6-foot-6 In-State Offensive Lineman

Miami went to its own backyard to administer its latest offer in the class of 2028.

Offensive tackle Quinston Howard announced he received an offer from the Hurricanes following a conversation with the team’s offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

After a great conversation with @CoachMirabal I am blessed to to receive a D1 offer from the University of Miami



BLESSED AND UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/fhptkl7mSE — Quinston Howard (@HowardQuin97015) October 6, 2026

Howard stands at a towering 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 325 pounds is a force on the left side of the line for St. Petersburg Catholic who consistently uses his size and strength to his advantage overpowering opponents at the point of attack. His performance to this point has earned him a four-star rating.

The Hurricanes are not the only program on Howard’s trail as he has also received offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, UCF, Miami OH, Kennesaw State, Nebraska, North Carolina, UConn, USF, Liberty, Florida International, UMass, Mississippi State, Rhode Island, Syracuse and Toledo.

The 2028 recruiting trail for Miami is full of targets along the offensive line. Currently, the Hurricanes have offered a total of 16 offensive tackles in the class along with an additional nine interior offensive linemen.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Commited 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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