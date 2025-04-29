Another Blue-Chip Receiver Lists Miami In His Top Five
The Miami Hurricanes have been listed in another top five list as four0star receiver Samourian Wingo narrows his list down for his top schools in the country.
Alongside Miami, the St. Augustine native listed Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and LSU. THe Hurricanes are the only ACC school showing that they can be a destination for any of the top receivers in the country.
Well-rounded wide receiver prospect that pairs above-the-rim athleticism with slick route running and sticky hands. Size has not been third-party verified, but has looked the part during in-person evaluations as he’s well over 6 feet and equipped with a sturdy build.
Should offer some inside-outside versatility after spending the past two years attacking all three levels in one of Florida’s more potent passing attacks. Quick feet and lateral agility not allow him to win with his release, but also help make the first defender miss when the ball is in his hands.
Shouldn't be classified as a true burner, but can build speed as he navigates traffic and then hit the gas when a lane opens up. Impressive body control and overall coordination yields favorable results more times than not in contested-catch situations and he has the core strength to play through contact. Must keep working on all of the little things that come with being a trusted option on Saturdays, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his size, polish and chain-moving capabilities — Andrew Ivins (247 Sports)
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)