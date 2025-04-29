All Hurricanes

Another Blue-Chip Receiver Lists Miami In His Top Five

Four-star wide receiver Samourian Wingo has listed the Miami Hurricanes in his top five schools ahead of his commitment date.

Justice Sandle

St. Augustine's Somourian Wingo (18) tries to get away from Nease Panthers Adriann Reyes (7) on a late second quarter run. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023.
St. Augustine's Somourian Wingo (18) tries to get away from Nease Panthers Adriann Reyes (7) on a late second quarter run. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have been listed in another top five list as four0star receiver Samourian Wingo narrows his list down for his top schools in the country.

Alongside Miami, the St. Augustine native listed Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and LSU. THe Hurricanes are the only ACC school showing that they can be a destination for any of the top receivers in the country.

Well-rounded wide receiver prospect that pairs above-the-rim athleticism with slick route running and sticky hands. Size has not been third-party verified, but has looked the part during in-person evaluations as he’s well over 6 feet and equipped with a sturdy build.

Should offer some inside-outside versatility after spending the past two years attacking all three levels in one of Florida’s more potent passing attacks. Quick feet and lateral agility not allow him to win with his release, but also help make the first defender miss when the ball is in his hands.

Shouldn't be classified as a true burner, but can build speed as he navigates traffic and then hit the gas when a lane opens up. Impressive body control and overall coordination yields favorable results more times than not in contested-catch situations and he has the core strength to play through contact. Must keep working on all of the little things that come with being a trusted option on Saturdays, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his size, polish and chain-moving capabilities — Andrew Ivins (247 Sports)

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting