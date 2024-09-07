The GOAT set to join Big Noon for Michigan vs. Texas
In a weekend that was already set to feature some of the biggest celebrities in the country, Fox added perhaps the biggest name yet to its broadcast of Michigan-Texas on Saturday.
Tom Brady — former Wolverine, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and widely considered the greatest football player of all-time — will join the Big Noon broadcast at halftime of the Top 10 showdown between the Wolverines and the Longhorns. Brady is the latest to join a star-studded lineup that will either be in Ann Arbor or tuning in to the game, joining the likes of Charles Woodson, Chris Webber, Michael Phelps and a host of others.
The University of Michigan will play host to both ESPN's College GameDay and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows on Saturday, as well as Barstool Sports' College Football Show. Others expected in attendance include Hollywood actors Matthew McConaughey and Will Farrell, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rapper Moneybagg Yo, who will perform LIVE during Big Noon's three-hour pregame show.
After pursuing multiple endeavors following his retirement from the NFL, Brady has been hired as Fox Sports' lead color commentator for the 2024 NFL season. Over the course of his 23-year career in professional football, Brady set a host of records.
Tom Brady ranks first all-time in NFL:
- Wins: 251
- Pro Bowls: 15
- Super Bowl MVP Awards: 5
- Completions: 7,753
- Attempts: 12,050
- Passing Yards: 89,214
- Passing Touchdowns: 649
During his four-year Michigan career, Brady threw for 4,773 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns while completing 395-of-638 pass attempts (61.9%). He was the backup quarterback to Brian Griese on the Wolverines' 1997 national championship team, led the Wolverines to a share of a Big Ten championship in 1998 and led Michigan to an Orange Bowl victory over Alabama in 1999.
