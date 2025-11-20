Spartan Nation

MSU Announces Scout Team Players of the Week from Iowa Prep

These are the players on the team's scout team who have made a difference in the team's preparation for Iowa.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State has recognized the top-performing scout team players from its week of prep for Saturday's game against Iowa.

Head coach Jonathan Smith posted a photo of himself with the players who were selected, as he does every Thursday. These are the players who were featured:

Players

MSU
Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State logo displayed on Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

LB Leonard Ah You

Getting recognized for his work on the scout team is freshman Leonard Ah You, who was initially an Oregon State commit to Smith, but switched to MSU after going on a two-year mission trip.

Ah You has appeared in two games on special teams against Minnesota and Penn State.

DB NiJhay Burt

Another first-time honoree is senior defensive back NiJhay Burt, who transferred in this past offseason from Eastern Illinois.

Burt appeared in each of Michigan State's first four games this season, but has not played since. He does still have his redshirt available.

OL Justin Bell

True freshman Justin Bell is on here for the third time this season.

He's a local player from Dakota High School and Macomb Township and hasn't played in a game yet.

RB Zion Gist

True freshman Zion Gist is now a second-time honoree.

He was a late addition to Michigan State's 2025 class, flipping from Western Michigan in November 2024.

TE Brennan Parachek

Another first-time Scout Team Player of the Week is junior tight end Brennan Parachek. He's played in exactly four games this year, and hasn't appeared since the Nebraska game.

During his career at MSU, Parachek has 14 catches for 118 yards.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Jonathan Smith, Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith (right) shakes the hand of linebacker Wayne Matthews III (left) during Senior Day festivities before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins

Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers

Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols

Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 10 at Minnesota: LB DiMari Malone, DB Keshawn Williams, RB Zion Gist, OL Justin Bell, TE Charlie Baker

Week 12 vs. Penn State: RB/WR Bryson Williams, OL Drew Nichols, DB Keshawn Williams, DL Derrick Simmons, EDGE Luke DeJager

Week 13 at Iowa: LB Leonard Ah You, DB NiJhay Burt, OL Justin Bell, RB Zion Gist, TE Brennan Parachek

Michigan State helmet
Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

