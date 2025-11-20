MSU Announces Scout Team Players of the Week from Iowa Prep
Michigan State has recognized the top-performing scout team players from its week of prep for Saturday's game against Iowa.
Head coach Jonathan Smith posted a photo of himself with the players who were selected, as he does every Thursday. These are the players who were featured:
LB Leonard Ah You
Getting recognized for his work on the scout team is freshman Leonard Ah You, who was initially an Oregon State commit to Smith, but switched to MSU after going on a two-year mission trip.
Ah You has appeared in two games on special teams against Minnesota and Penn State.
DB NiJhay Burt
Another first-time honoree is senior defensive back NiJhay Burt, who transferred in this past offseason from Eastern Illinois.
Burt appeared in each of Michigan State's first four games this season, but has not played since. He does still have his redshirt available.
OL Justin Bell
True freshman Justin Bell is on here for the third time this season.
He's a local player from Dakota High School and Macomb Township and hasn't played in a game yet.
RB Zion Gist
True freshman Zion Gist is now a second-time honoree.
He was a late addition to Michigan State's 2025 class, flipping from Western Michigan in November 2024.
TE Brennan Parachek
Another first-time Scout Team Player of the Week is junior tight end Brennan Parachek. He's played in exactly four games this year, and hasn't appeared since the Nebraska game.
During his career at MSU, Parachek has 14 catches for 118 yards.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols
Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 10 at Minnesota: LB DiMari Malone, DB Keshawn Williams, RB Zion Gist, OL Justin Bell, TE Charlie Baker
Week 12 vs. Penn State: RB/WR Bryson Williams, OL Drew Nichols, DB Keshawn Williams, DL Derrick Simmons, EDGE Luke DeJager
Week 13 at Iowa: LB Leonard Ah You, DB NiJhay Burt, OL Justin Bell, RB Zion Gist, TE Brennan Parachek
