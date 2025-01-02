Gophers offer Washington State transfer cornerback Kapena Gushiken
After entering the transfer portal last week, now-former Washington State cornerback Kapena Gushinek has received a scholarship offer from the Minnesota Gophers.
Gushinek has one year of college eligibility remaining thanks to the recent NCAA ruling that provides student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in 2025-26 if they spent one or more of their previous four years at the junior college level.
Gushinek spent the last two seasons at Washington State after playing at Saddleback College in Southern California after graduating from high school in Hawaii in 2021.
Gushinek ranked 188th nationally in coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. He finished the 2024 season with 52 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2023, he had 36 total tackles and one interception that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown.
The Gophers have added one cornerback from the transfer portal so far (Jaylen Bowden) and there should be ample opportunity for newcomers with Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley likely off to the NFL.
Full list of transfer portal commits to Minnesota:
- Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
- Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
- Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
- Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
- A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
- Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
- Brady Denburg, K, Syracuse
- Kavon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
- Malachi Coleman, WR, Nebraska
- Rushawn Lawrence, DT, Stony Brook
- Marcellus Marshall, OL, Central Florida
- Kahlee Tafai, OL, Washington
- Dylan Ray, OL, Kentucky
- Logan Loya, WR, UCLA