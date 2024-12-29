Report: Cole Cabana flips portal commitment from Minnesota to Western Michigan
Former Michigan running back Cole Cabana, who was a four-star recruit in high school, has withdrawn his verbal commitment to the Minnesota Gophers and instead signed with Western Michigan, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
Cabana entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Michigan and he has three years of eligibility remaining. His departure from Minnesota's transfer portal class doesn't put a huge dent in the program's outlook because the Gophers have leading rusher Darius Taylor II returning, along with incoming transfers A.J. Turner (Marshall) and Cameron Davis (Washington).
Turner, who led the nation in yards per carry in 2024, has two years of eligibility remaining, while Davis is entering his final year as a graduate transfer.
Coming out of Dexter High School near Ann Arbor, Cabana was a four-star prospect who was ranked as a top-200 recruit, the No. 10 running back in the country, and the No. 2 player in Michigan by 247Sports' composite rankings.
In two seasons with Michigan, Cabana had just two carries, which came in a September 2023 game against Bowling Green.
Full list of transfer portal commits to Minnesota:
- Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
- Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
- Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
- Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
- A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
- Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
- Brady Denburg, K, Syracuse
- Kavon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
- Malachi Coleman, WR, Nebraska
- Rushawn Lawrence, DT, Stony Brook
- Marcellus Marshall, OL, Central Florida
- Kahlee Tafai, OL, Washington
- Dylan Ray, OL, Kentucky
- Logan Loya, WR, UCLA