Four-star 2026 Texas running back locks in an official visit with the Gophers
El Paso, Texas, four-star running back Ryan Estrada announced on Thursday that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He joins a long list of 2026 recruits that will be on campus for their annual 'Summer Splash' from June 13 to 15.
Estrada was one of the most productive high school running backs in the state Texas last season. As a junior for El Darado High School he had 179 carries for 2,422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns. He had more than 800 rushing yards the previous season, and more than 1,300 as a freshman in 2022.
The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 297th-best recruit in the class of 2026, the No. 21 running back and the 38th-best player in Texas. The Gophers offered him on February 21, and he holds 17 other FBS offers. His Gophers' visit is currently scheduled to be sandwiched in between stops at Wisconsin and Tulane.
Standing at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Estrada might seem undersized, but he's the level of player that could contribute on day one in the Big Ten. He joins Deuce Alston as the second 2026 running back to schedule an official visit with Minnesota.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (23):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.