Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 New Jersey CB Xavier Jackson

Jackson was high school teammates with current Minnesota CB Naiim Parish.

Tony Liebert

Montvale, NJ -- October 26, 2024 -- Xavier Jackson of Bergen Catholic after he returned this interception for a TD late in the game, as St. Joseph hosted Bergen Catholic in the battle of the number 6 and number 1 ranked teams in the USA Today NJ poll. Bergen won the game 28-17. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New Jersey cornerback Xavier Jackson became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit with the Gophers on Wednesday. He will visit Minnesota on June 13-15 during the second weekend of its annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Jackson holds other notable top offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin. At Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J., he was teammates with current Gophers true freshman cornerback Naiim Parrish last season.

The only other school Jackson has a visit scheduled with is Pittsburgh, which will take place a week after he's in Minnesota. The Gophers were his very first offer on January 16, but he has since received 13 more.

He now joins an incredibly talented group of 2026 defensive backs who currently have an official visit scheduled with the Gophers. He is a three-star prospect and the 16th-ranked player in New Jersey, according to Rivals.com.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

