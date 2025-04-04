Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 New Jersey CB Xavier Jackson
New Jersey cornerback Xavier Jackson became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit with the Gophers on Wednesday. He will visit Minnesota on June 13-15 during the second weekend of its annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Jackson holds other notable top offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin. At Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J., he was teammates with current Gophers true freshman cornerback Naiim Parrish last season.
The only other school Jackson has a visit scheduled with is Pittsburgh, which will take place a week after he's in Minnesota. The Gophers were his very first offer on January 16, but he has since received 13 more.
He now joins an incredibly talented group of 2026 defensive backs who currently have an official visit scheduled with the Gophers. He is a three-star prospect and the 16th-ranked player in New Jersey, according to Rivals.com.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)