Michigan DL commits to Gophers before scheduled Iowa official visit

Jeremiah Benson is the third 2026 recruit to commit to Minnesota on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191114 Minn Iowa Fb 008 Jpg
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191114 Minn Iowa Fb 008 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
West Bloomfield, Michigan defensive lineman Jeremiah Benson verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday after his official visit to the school over the weekend.

"GOPHERRR NATIONN IM HOME 🛶 RTB !!!!!," he posted to X on Sunday.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Benson is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in Michigan. He verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Feb. 20, but decommitted from the school on May 17. He has already taken official visits to Fresno State and Iowa State, but he committed to Minnesota before a scheduled visit to Iowa next weekend.

Benson previously posted on X that he would make his commitment at the end of the month on June 28, but he changed his mind after his official visit with the Gophers. He's ranked 1,296th on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he has the potential to quickly rise up those ranks before wrapping up his prep career.

