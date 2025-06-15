Michigan DL commits to Gophers before scheduled Iowa official visit
West Bloomfield, Michigan defensive lineman Jeremiah Benson verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday after his official visit to the school over the weekend.
"GOPHERRR NATIONN IM HOME 🛶 RTB !!!!!," he posted to X on Sunday.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Benson is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in Michigan. He verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Feb. 20, but decommitted from the school on May 17. He has already taken official visits to Fresno State and Iowa State, but he committed to Minnesota before a scheduled visit to Iowa next weekend.
Benson previously posted on X that he would make his commitment at the end of the month on June 28, but he changed his mind after his official visit with the Gophers. He's ranked 1,296th on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he has the potential to quickly rise up those ranks before wrapping up his prep career.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 19 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)