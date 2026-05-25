Breaking Down Keenan Harris' Outlook with Mizzou

When looking at Missouri's incoming freshman class, there's a clear emphasis on in-state retention, but much of that emphasis was enforced later on in the cycle. St. Louis product Keenan Harris was the first in-state target to commit to the program, as he committed over a full calendar year ago.

The versatile athlete played a variety of positions in high school, ranging from tight end to linebacker and safety. Here's a breakdown of Harris' skills, fit with Missouri and the role he might play in future seasons.

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Player Info

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

High school: St. Louis University High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: No. 606 national, No. 37 position (S), No. 6 state

On3/Rivals: No. 623 national, No. 54 position (LB), No. 10 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 41 position (OLB), No. 5 state



Other notable offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Mis, Oregon, Texas A&M

High School Career

Above all else, Harris is an extremely versatile athlete. On top of playing varsity basketball, Harris played all over the gridiron, lining up at linebacker, edge, safety, tight end and wide receiver. He caught the eye of high-major programs early, but none earlier than Missouri, who became Harris' first Division I offer after a stellar 2022 freshman campaign in which he posted 95 tackles, one sack and one interception.

He raised his production in the following two seasons, logging 112 tackles — seven of which were for loss — four sacks and one interception in 2023 before exploding for 108 tackles — 26 for loss —two sacks, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 2025. Harris also logged 23 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

As far as film goes, Harris showed teams just about everything they could've wanted to see in film, given he played in such a variety of roles.

Fit with the Tigers

Harris was listed as a safety by 247Sports, a linebacker by On3 / Rivals and an outside linebacker by ESPN. He played all three of those positions in high school, but given he was recruited by linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, it seems likely he joins the linebacker room at Missouri.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds — per 247Sports, although he lists himself at 220 pounds on his X account — Harris is tied with fellow incoming freshman JJ Bush as the lightest linebacker on the roster. His lighter frame may make it difficult to see the field early on as a linebacker, but being the lightest in the room isn't a problem for an incoming freshman — such was the case for then-freshman Dante McClellan in 2025 (216 pounds) and then-freshman Nicholas Rodriguez in 2024 (208 pounds).

Although currently on the lighter side, Harris still adds a burst of athleticism and versatility that could help him play a variety of roles both immediately and in the future.

When Will He Play?

Harris likely won't see the field much as a linebacker in his freshman campaign. Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has opted to go with more experienced options as his starters in recent seasons, and following that order for the rest of the depth chart.

He'll likely see a few snaps in non-conference contests at either linebacker or safety, and could be an immediate contributor on special teams, given his versatility and prior experience in the phase in high school.

As far as becoming a regular contributor or potential starter, that likely won't be until the 2028 or 2029 seasons, when players like Rodriguez, Robert Woodyard and Jeremiah Beasley are out of the picture.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Works his way up the depth chart while developing and becomes an eventual starter by his third or fourth season.

Floor: Transfers out before playing a meaningful role at Missouri.

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