Analyzing Braylon Ellison's Fit, Outlook with Mizzou Football

Keeping the in-state guys home is a bit of a cliche in the modern recruiting world, especially with the number of talented high school football players that bud into projectable players across the country.

That wasn't the case with Boonville native Braylon Ellison, a guy who has family ties in the Missouri Tigers football program. A late riser in the recruiting rankings, Ellison saw his name recognition inflate later into the recruiting cycle, leading to attention from head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Braylon now gets to follow in his father's footsteps, former Tiger and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison, who's also a member of Missouri's coaching staff. Missouri was Braylon's only Power 4 offer and he took advantage of it. Now, he'll

Here's a look at what Ellison can bring to the table for the Missouri offensive line down the road.

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Player Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 284 pounds

Hometown: Boonville, Missouri

High school: Boonville High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 61 position (IOL), No. 13 state

On3/Rivals: No. 284 nationally, No. 22 position (IOL), No. 5 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 66 position (IOL), No. 12 state



Other notable offers: Oregon State, Washington State, James Madison, Missouri State

High School Career

Ellison aided in a productive rushing attack in 2025 with the Pirates. He played tackle for them, paving the way for junior running back Alex McDonald to rush for 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns on 183 carries. Quarterback Tatum Hough ran for 538 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Ellison also aided two other Pirates to rush for over 100 yards.

The Boonville offense is centered solely around rushing the ball. Without Ellison, the team wouldn't have found that same success. The Pirates went 8-3 during that time and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 3 State Playoffs.

As a junior in 2024, a more balanced rushing attack didn't prevent Ellison from making his presence felt. Seven players ran for over 100 yards, making up 1,967 rushing yards as a team. His consistency at the left tackle position, both as a junior and senior, was a key reason for the overall success Boonville saw.

Ellison also played some interior defensive lineman, logging 17 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack in 2025. In 2024, he roped in 28 total tackles, along with five for loss and four sacks.

Fit with the Tigers

Despite playing tackle in high school, Ellison's physical profile might project him as a guard. Recruiting sites listed him as an interior lineman and his 6-foot-3, 284-pound frame backs that up. Ellison isn't a bad athlete either, but he doesn't currently possess the footspeed that you'd like to see for him to stay at tackle. He's also going to have to bulk up to kick inside.

This makes the possibility of him staying in the system for a few years to develop an excellent idea. A few years under Drinkwitz, Lindsey and offensive line coach Brandon Jones could absolutely do the trick in smoothing his transition from tackle to guard. Not only would this give the Missouri offense more options on the inside, but it would also make Ellison more valuable in terms of his versatility.

When Will He Play?

To keep it short and simple, it'll likely be a while before Ellison earns any sort of meaningful playing time with the Tigers. He was a late riser in national recruiting rankings, making his immediate far less compare

Ellison projects as an interior lineman, a position where there may be a pathway to playing time over the next two or three seasons. Guys like Dominick Giudice, Curtis Peagler, Logan Reichert, Zack Owens and Luke Work will all hase out of the program over the next two seasons, creating a path for a younger player like Ellison to take over.

Don't expect that this season, though. A redshirt seems likely for Ellison in 2026, giving him time to bulk up, adjust to the speed of college football and learn the offensive system under Chip Lindsey. He'll have Jones guiding him as his position coach, which should also be beneficial.

The Boonville native was a part of a 2026 recruiting class that featured four interior linemen heading to Columbia, including Brysen Wessell, Khalief Canty Jr. and Brandon Anderson. Right now, those are the players he should be focused on competing against.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Becomes a meaningful contributor, either as a depth piece or a starter, by his third or fourth year with the team.

Floor: Leaves before earning a meaningful role with the Tigers.

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