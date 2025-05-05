How Mizzou Accomplished Offseason Goals in Spring Portal Window - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers didn't enter the spring window of the transfer portal with a shopping list of positions to check off.
During spring practices, Drinkwitz felt confident enough in his current roster to say it's the most talented team he's ever coached with Missouri.
But even after bringing an impressive haul of players in the winter, Missouri still had some roster spots and cash open to improve its roster during April. The Tigers have added four players so far this spring, each which fit the team's priorities of adding competition, depth and leadership.
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down how Missouri's four spring additions highlight the goals the Tigers set out to accomplish in this transfer portal window.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Mizzou 2025 Transfer Portal Additions
5/3 - Braelen Henderson, DR from Ohio - READ
4/22 - Jaylen Early, OT from Florida State - READ
4/19 - Xavier Loyd, WR from Northern Illinois - READ
4/18 - Gavin Hoffman, TE from Iowa - READ
1/15 - Damon Wilson, EDGE from Georgia - READ
1/11 - Vince Brown, TE from Colorado State - READ
1/4 - Stephen Hall, DB from Washington State - READ
12/28 - Johnny Williams IV, OT from West Virginia - READ
12/22 - Beau Pribula, QB from Penn State - READ
12/22 - Connor Weselman, P from Stanford - READ
12/21 - Nate Johnson, EDGE from Appalachian State - READ
12/20 - Keagan Trost, OL from Wake Forest - READ
12/20 - Dominick Giudice, OL from Michigan - READ
12/19 - Mose Phillips III, S from Virginia Tech - READ
12/18 - Ahmad Hardy, RB from Louisana-Monrore - READ
12/17 - Langden Kitchen, DE from Northwest Missouri State - READ
12/16 - Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia - READ
12/16 - Mikayi Gbayor, LB from Nebraska - READ
12/16 - Santana Banner, S from Northern Illinois - READ
12/14 - Kevin Coleman, WR from Mississippi State - READ