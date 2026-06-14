Nebraska Flips 2027 Linebacker Caleb Green Away from Missouri

The 18th addition to Nebraska's recruiting class is here.

On Sunday morning, three-star linebacker Caleb Green of Lee's Summit North High School in the Kansas City area, flipped his commitment to the Big Red. The No. 749 overall prospect had been committed to Missouri since April 26. He took to social media to announce the change.

Here's the latest on the highest-ranked linebacker now included in NU's 2027 recruiting class.

Other Schools in the Race

Headlined by Missouri, Green had received scholarship offers from 10 Division I programs. However, entering the summer, he was only expected to officially visit two schools: Michigan State and Missouri.

His trip to East Lansing never occurred. Instead, Green opted to camp in Lincoln, where he impressed Nebraska's staff enough to earn a scholarship offer on June 7. Just five days later, he was back on campus, this time as one of the Huskers' top remaining targets on the linebacker board.

Over the weekend, the relationships Green built with NU's coaching staff, combined with the opportunity presented by the program, helped the Big Red gain the upper hand in his recruitment. The three-star prospect is still scheduled to officially visit Columbia on June 19, though that trip now appears unlikely to take place.

Fellow Lee's Summit North Grads on Nebraska's Roster

Assuming Green sticks with his verbal pledge through signing day, he would become the fourth player from Lee's Summit North High School in Kansas City (MO) to join Nebraska since assistant head coach Jamar Mozee arrived in Lincoln in 2024.

It began with Mozee's son, Isaiah. A member of NU's 2025 recruiting class, the running back appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman. After totaling 383 all-purpose yards last fall and reportedly adding significant weight during the offseason, Isaiah is expected to take on a larger role in 2026.

Nebraska also added former five-star defensive lineman William Nwaneri from Missouri during the 2025 transfer portal cycle. After spending one season with the Tigers, Nwaneri transferred to Lincoln and led all Husker defensive linemen with 2.5 sacks in 2025. Entering his third collegiate season, the Huskers will look to capitalize on the potential that made him one of the nation's top recruits.

Last but not least, Jamir Conn joined the Big Red through the transfer portal as well. The rising senior safety arrived from Southern Illinois and spent the majority of last season contributing on special teams. Entering 2026, Conn is expected to compete for a starting role and is viewed as one of Nebraska's more intriguing breakout candidates on the defensive side of the ball.

If Green ultimately signs with the Big Red, he'll become the latest addition to a growing Lee's Summit North pipeline that has already begun making an impact in Lincoln to this point. As Nebraska attempts to resolidify their recruiting foothold in the greater Kansas City area, Green serves as another example of a big-time get.

Eighth Commitment in June

Matt Rhule and Nebraska have been lighting it up on the recruiting trail to begin June. To this point, they've already earned the commitment of seven prospects in the 2027 recruiting class and don't appear to be done anytime soon.

Over the June 5 official visit weekend, the Huskers gained the commitment of six recruits: Errol Demontagnac, Bryce Williams, Eli Harris, Joey Hunter, Ma'atoe Moe, and Nehemiah Ombati.

In May, the Big Red also saw four prospects chose Nebraska as well: Jordan Agbanoma, KD Jones, Timi Aliu, and Corey Hadley Jr.

In total, of the 17 additions made prior to June 14, eight of them were considered blue-chip recruits. Adding Green won't see that number increase, though it does provide an answer to a position that entered the weekend with a question mark over its head.

Linebacker Additions of Late

Eli Harris took his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend of June 5 and committed to the Big Red before leaving campus. The three-star linebacker became the third of four eventual Grayson (GA) High School prospects to pledge to the Huskers over the last few weeks.

The Huskers also spent the offseason adding talent through the transfer portal. Owen Chambliss followed first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from San Diego State to Lincoln after earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2025.

Dexter Foster joined the program as well. Though he's recovering from an injury suffered during the 2025 season, the former Oregon State starting linebacker is expected to fill a similar role in his first season with the Big Red. Both Foster and Chambliss enter 2026 as juniors.

Will Hawthorne also elected to join the Huskers transfer portal haul. The former Iowa State linebacker was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and originally chose to stay closer to home. Following a coaching change in Ames, Hawthorne entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed at NU.

What Green's Commitment Means

NU's 2027 linebacker class is likely complete, assuming the Huskers can hold onto the commitments they've already secured through signing day in December.

On paper, the position group is set to undergo a major overhaul under Nebraska's new defensive staff. Outside of rising junior Vincent Shavers, the rotation in 2026 will likely be shaped by the transfer portal additions made during the offseason.

Following this upcoming fall, Green and Harris will join the group. Both prospects offer athletic upside and will pair nicely with underclassmen like Christian Jones and Dawson Merritt as the future of the room.

For a position group that appeared thin just a few months ago, NU has quickly addressed needs of the present and future. The Huskers can now turn their attention toward finishing out the offensive line and secondary classes in 2027.