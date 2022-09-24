Skip to main content

How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Irish Breakdown gives you all the ways to watch and listen to the football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) take on the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) this afternoon. It's a must win situation for Notre Dame, and Irish Breakdown has done all the analysis you need on this game (see below). Here is how you can watch and listen to this contest.

Where: Chapel Hill, NC – Kenan Memorial Stadium
When: 3:30 PM EST
Television: ABC – Bob Wischusen (play-by-play); Dan Orlovsky (analyst); Kris Budden (sideline)
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: North Carolina –1.5, O/U 55.5

What To Know - Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman’s first win is finally out of the way after escaping Cal last week at Notre Dame Stadium. Drew Pyne was shaky in the first half of his first career start, but the 1-2 running back punch of Chris Tyree and Audric Estime helped get the offense going by combining for 227 total yards from scrimmage and two of Notre Dame’s three touchdowns. Pyne will likely need to lean on more of that in Chapel Hill Saturday against the Tar Heels.

What To Know - North Carolina: The Fighting Irish are making their second trip to North Carolina in the last three seasons. Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 930 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The redshirt freshman is also the team’s second leading rusher with 146 yards and a 5.6 per carry average. He’s helped UNC rush for 237 a game. As good as North Carolina’s offense is, the defense is that bad, allowing 37.6 points, 193 rushing yards and 275 passing yards a game against Florida A&M, Appalachian State and Georgia State. North Carolina is getting back top receiver Josh Downs for the game after he missed the last two contests.

