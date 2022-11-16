Notre Dame 2024 Commits Move Around In Latest 247 Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame has the nation's top class in 2024, and that won't change after the latest 247Sports release. Five of Notre Dame's seven commits in the class found themselves in the Top 247, and one commit saw himself make a big rise.

Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr remains Notre Dame's highest ranked commit. Carr dropped just one spot in the rankings and checks in as the nation's No. 33 overall player. Carr completed 68.1% of his passes and threw for 2,685 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior. He also added seven more touchdowns as a runner.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen is next up on the list for the Irish, checking in as the nation's No. 47 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class. Larsen was a standout this summer at the Notre Dame Irish Invasion camp.

The only player to go up in the rankings was Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams, who had a monster junior season. Notre Dame's 6-3, 185-pound commit jumped up to No. 57 in the rankings. Williams finished the 2022 campaign with 47 catches for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and a pick six on defense.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain fell one spot to No. 169 overall in the latest rankings update. Rivals ranks Davis-Swain as the No. 29 overall player in the class, giving him a wide range of rankings so far in the class.

Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School defensive tackle Owen Wafle fell down nine spots and ranks No. 238 overall in the latest update. Wafle had a monster junior season, racking up 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and seven more hurries in just nine games.

Malvern (Pa.) Prep offensive tackle Peter Jones was a four-star recruit and the No. 232 overall player in the last rankings update, but 247 has dropped him out of the rankings and all the way down to a three-star. That's a very curious drop. Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs is also still a three-star recruit.

