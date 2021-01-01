Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs Alabama
Everything you need to prepare for the Notre Dame vs. Alabama game can be found here:
Time: 4:00 PM ET
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, field analyst; Allison Williams, sideline reporter)
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Joe Theismann, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter
All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 42-14
Last Meeting: Alabama won 42-14 in the BCS National Championship (Jan. 1, 2013)
To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Alabama click HERE.
THE COACHES
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
All-Time: 273-94-2, 30th season
Notre Dame: 102-37, 11th season
vs. Alabama: 0-1
Nick Saban, Alabama
All-Time: 259-65-1, 25th season
Alabama: 168-23, 14th season
vs. Notre Dame: 4-0 (1-0 at Alabama, 3-0 at Michigan State)
THE MATCHUP
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Alabama Depth Chart
First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide
First Glance: Alabama Offense
First Glance: Alabama Defense
Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Alabama
Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs. Alabama
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Alabama Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Alabama Offense
Notre Dame vs Alabama: Recruiting Comparison - In this feature I broke down the starting lineup and top rotation players for both Notre Dame and Alabama from a recruiting standpoint
Midweek Musings - Offense Edition
Midweek Musings - Defense Edition
PODCAST: How the Notre Dame offense matches up against the Alabama defense
PODCAST: How the Notre Dame defense matches up against the Alabama offense
PODCAST: Opponent Insider - Alabama Crimson Tide
PODCAST: Keys To Victory - Notre Dame Offense
PODCAST: Keys To Victory - Notre Dame Defense
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Alabama
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
Tommy Rees Talks Alabama, Ian Book, Success vs. Alabama
WSBT: Talking Chris Tyree, ND vs. Alabama and More
Pressuring Mac Jones Is A Must For The Notre Dame Defense
Stopping The Run Is Priority No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Alabama
Notre Dame OL Must Live Up To Its Hype Against Alabama
Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Injury Status
Notre Dame Offense Is The Key To A Rose Bowl Upset
Notre Dame Preparing For Elite Alabama CB Patrick Surtain
Notre Dame Has Yet Another Opportunity To Show It Belongs
Notre Dame, Alabama Both Named Joe Moore Award
Notre Dame Starts Prep Work Off As Huge Underdog To Alabama
