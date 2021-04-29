SI Mock Draft: Liam Eichenberg To The Raiders, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Brown

The final mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr was a shocker, with Liam Eichenberg going very high

Final mock drafts are being dropped, and the final mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr had a shocker, and it had a pair of Notre Dame players going in the first round.

Orr had the Las Vegas Raiders taking Liam Eichenberg with the No. 17 overall pick.

"Do I think Eichenberg is the best player available here? No. Do I think the Raiders evaluate players differently? Yes, so much so that I had a version of this mock with North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz there but I pulled back because of the differences between North Dakota State’s offense and Vegas’s. Have they surprised the hell out of us at least once a year? Yes. Do they need a tackle opposite Kolton Miller? Yes. Shake all of this and pour. For what it’s worth, Sports Info Solutions has a breakdown of Eichenberg’s gap vs. zone running responsibilities at Notre Dame and they’re almost identical to Vegas’s heavily zone-leaning system. He’s athletic enough to make the blocks and immediately improve life for Josh Jacobs." - Orr

Orr had the Cleveland Browns taking linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 26 overall pick.

"With the three best edge rushers off the board, the Browns would look for a linebacker who can continue to alter the way their defense plays. Owusu-Koramoah is invaluable when facing a player like Lamar Jackson twice a year. He was targeted with regularity last year against a beefy schedule and allowed just a 50% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks." - Orr

Eichenberg wasn't the only shocker in Orr's final mock draft.

He has the Carolina Panthers trading up one spot to take Justin Fields.

Orr has the Chicago Bears trading back into the first round for a second pick, and the Bears used that pick for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Notre Dame Mock Draft Round Up

