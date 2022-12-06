Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Irish Commits Shine In The Playoffs

With only a couple weeks left until National Signing Day, high school football is beginning to win down. Several talented Notre Dame recruits were in action this past week, fighting for state championships or continuing their playoff hopes.

Here are several of the top performances, including the results of the contests. The future of Notre Dame was once again on full display.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 24, Kennedy Catholic 22

Despite playing through a high ankle sprain he suffered in the previous round, Limar capped off his dynamic senior season with a fantastic performance in the team’s 24-22 state championship victory over Kennedy Catholic. The senior rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Lake Stevens finished with a 12-2 overall record in their championship season. Limar was fantastic during the campaign, rushing for 2,040 yards and 36 touchdowns on 235 carries (an astounding 9.1 yards per carry average). He was also a weapon in the passing game, hauling in 26 receptions for 330 yards and another four scores.

Next stop, signing day. Notre Dame is set to land arguably the top running back duo in the country with Limar and St. Louis star Jeremiyah Love.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 47, Brennan 7

Westlake continued their quest toward a fourth straight Texas 6A state championship with the team’s 47-7 victory over Brennan on Friday night. That pushed their consecutive win streak to 54 games.

Even more impressive, Westlake was able to capture that victory without Greathouse, who did not play with an undisclosed injury. Greathouse has been a dominant presence for Westlake, leading the team with 882 receiving yards and ten touchdowns on 49 receptions, to go along with four punt return touchdowns.

It is uncertain whether Greathouse will be available for Westlake (14-0) matchup against North Shore (14-0) on Saturday. Another state championship game appearance is on the line this weekend.

WR RICO FLORES JR. VS TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle 17, Folsom 14

Both Flores and Flanagan were not available for this matchup. Flores is dealing with a foot injury and unfortunately his talented Folsom squad came out on the wrong end of a 17-14 loss.

It’s unsure whether Flanagan will be available for the De La Salle (10-3) matchup against Lincoln (12-1) on Friday. They could use his contributions, sitting as the team’s leading receiver with 26 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Flanagan is also a key producer on the defensive side of the football. His presence would be incredibly important for De La Salle is he can go.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - East Lincoln 14, South Point 7

Unfortunately South Point’s fantastic season ended on Friday, falling short to East Lincoln 14-7. That also ended Absher’s standout career, who is one of the more dominant run blockers in the 2023 recruiting class.

As a team, South Point has rushed for 4,422 yards and 64 touchdowns in 15 games. They averaged 6.5 yards per carry and an impressive 294.8 yards per contest on the ground.

Absher’s level of toughness and physicality will be a welcomed addition to the Notre Dame program when he enrolls in June.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial 27, King Phillip Regional 7

Catholic Memorial claimed the Massachusetts state championship on Saturday, defeating King Phillip Regional 27-7. The team ended with a 12-0 record, including outscoring their opponents 472-133.

Traore is a big time contributor for the team. He is set to enroll at Notre Dame in June, and will be a huge talent injection into the defensive line room.

2024 offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert is also a standout performer for Catholic Memorial. He is a player to watch for Notre Dame recruiting moving forward.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - Dunham 35, University Lab 28

University Lab came out on the wrong end of a 35-28 loss to Dunham this past Friday. It ended their season, finishing with a 9-4 record.

That also ended the stalwart career of Ausberry, who is one of the most decorated linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class. In the loss, Ausberry pulled in an interception.

For a University Lab program that has put out an absurd amount of talent, Ausberry leaves as the leading tackler in program history.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 45, Southlake Carroll 21

Guyer continues their dominant 2022 season on Friday, defeating an extremely talented Southlake Carroll squad 45-21. They appear destined for a state championship title, continually putting together outstanding performances on a weekly basis.

Bowen is a difference maker on the defensive side of the football, while also doubling as a game breaker as a punt returner for the team. Even while playing through a broken hand, Bowen has maintained his high level of play.

Guyer (14-0) and DeSoto (12-2) will face off on Saturday. A victory would secure a spot in the state championship game for either team.

