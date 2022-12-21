REESE PROFILE

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

High School: Glenville

Size: 6-foot-4, 212 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Recruitment Recap: Although Ohio State signed a whopping 23 players from Cleveland Glenville from 2002-16, it had been a few years since a player with enough talent to play for the Buckeyes came through Ted Ginn Sr.’s program. That is until Arvell Reese joined the Tarblooders.

Reese picked up an offer defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during an unofficial visit for a spring practice in March, a trip he made alongside Ginn and four-star cornerback Bryce West, who is one of Ohio State’s top targets for the class of 2024.

The two players were back on campus for the spring game in April and then attended a one-day camp in mid-June, after which Reese told reporters he wasn’t planning on making his decision until later in the process, perhaps in the days leading up to the Early Signing Period.

However, the Buckeyes missed out on several priority targets at the position over the summer, including Troy Bowles to Georgia and Tackett Curtis to USC, and ramped up their pursuit of Reese, who then made the decision most expected all along.

Evaluation: "With his 6-foot-4 and 212-pound frame – to which he has added 20 pounds since the end of his junior season – and overall athleticism, Reese has as high of a ceiling as any linebacker in the country for the current cycle.

"Reese will likely begin his college career as an inside linebacker, but he has the potential to come off the edge at Ohio State. Some even believe he could grow into a hybrid defensive end/linebacker at the next level if he continues to add weight."

