Report: Oklahoma Cornerback Headed to the Transfer Portal
Jocelyn Malaska’s time at Oklahoma was short.
After playing his first two seasons of college football at the University of Utah, Malaska returned to his home state last season and played for the Sooners.
But Malaska reportedly has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior cornerback from Bethany, OK, played in just one game last season when he got snaps in the Sooners’ opener against Temple.
In 2023, Malaska played in five games for the Utes, primarily on special teams, and in 2022 as a true freshman, he got into three games as a backup.
Malaska was a 3-star recruit in high school, the No. 13-ranked prospect in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. As a two-way player, Malaska caught 93 passes for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 18 passes broken up on defense. He scored 11 touchdowns in high school and also competed in track and field.
Malaska’s younger brother, Evenson, is currently a 3-star cornerback who recently visited the OU campus as a recruit at Brent Venables’ Future Freaks recruiting event.
Last month, Rivals posted a prediction that Evenson Malaska would eventually sign with the Sooners.
Jocelyn Malaska is the Sooners' second portal transfer of the day, joining defensive back Pete Schuh.
Before the portal window officially opened, tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald and running back Sam Franklin all indicated they would be filing their paperwork when the portal opened.
College football's spring transfer portal window opened on Wednesday and this year runs through April 25. Coming regulations are expected to be introduced soon that will allow just one transfer portal period, likely a January window after college football bowl games are concluded.