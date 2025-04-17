All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Cornerback Headed to the Transfer Portal

Jocelyn Malaska was raised in Oklahoma but played his first two collegiate seasons at Utah before transferring last year to play for the Sooners.

John E. Hoover

2024 Oklahoma Spring Media Day-Jocelyn Malaska
2024 Oklahoma Spring Media Day-Jocelyn Malaska /
In this story:

Jocelyn Malaska’s time at Oklahoma was short.

After playing his first two seasons of college football at the University of Utah, Malaska returned to his home state last season and played for the Sooners.

But Malaska reportedly has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior cornerback from Bethany, OK, played in just one game last season when he got snaps in the Sooners’ opener against Temple.

In 2023, Malaska played in five games for the Utes, primarily on special teams, and in 2022 as a true freshman, he got into three games as a backup.

FOR MORE

OU Spring Portal Tracker
Projecting OU's Transfer Portal Needs
Jim Nagy Doing a "Great Job" Attacking Transfer Portal

Malaska was a 3-star recruit in high school, the No. 13-ranked prospect in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. As a two-way player, Malaska caught 93 passes for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 18 passes broken up on defense. He scored 11 touchdowns in high school and also competed in track and field. 

Malaska’s younger brother, Evenson, is currently a 3-star cornerback who recently visited the OU campus as a recruit at Brent Venables’ Future Freaks recruiting event. 

Last month, Rivals posted a prediction that Evenson Malaska would eventually sign with the Sooners.

Jocelyn Malaska is the Sooners' second portal transfer of the day, joining defensive back Pete Schuh.

Before the portal window officially opened, tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald and running back Sam Franklin all indicated they would be filing their paperwork when the portal opened.

College football's spring transfer portal window opened on Wednesday and this year runs through April 25. Coming regulations are expected to be introduced soon that will allow just one transfer portal period, likely a January window after college football bowl games are concluded.

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football