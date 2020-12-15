National Signing Day Preview: What to Expect from Ole Miss

Wednesday marks one of the most important day of Lane Kiffin's tenure as the Ole Miss football coach – his first signing day after a full year of recruitment. Here's what to expect from Kiffin's first signing day and the Ole Miss recruiting class.

Ole Miss has been on a tear recruiting of late. Coming into national signing day, the Rebels currently hold commitments from 21 high school seniors and are ranked as the nation's No. 17 recruiting class by SI All-American.

So, as we approach Wednesday, let's take a look at the Ole Miss class of committed players and some others who are making their decision on signing day with Ole Miss in contention.

The Current Committed 21 Players:

*Highlights and evaluation, or more information on players found by clicking names below.

Who Could Be Next?

A handful of high-value Rebel targets will be making their decision on Wednesday (and one even might be coming through today.

Markevious Brown would be the highlight of these remaining names. The SI All-American Finalist and 4-star cornerback will be choosing between Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss. The Rebels are expected to be the favorites for Brown's services, as well as that of his IMG Academy teammate Malik McClain.

McClain, another SI All-American Finalist and four-star player at wide receiver, is expected to choose the Rebels on Wednesday after recommitting from Florida State earlier in December.

Three serious flip candidates still exist for the Rebels going into Wednesday, with receiver Deion Smith, athlete MJ Daniels and defensive back Damarius McGhee. Smith (an SI All-American finalist from Jackson, Miss.) and McGhee are both committed to LSU. Of the two, Smith's flip would be more likely.

Then there's MJ Daniels, an athlete from Mississippi, who claimed to have shut down his recruitment online to sign with Mississippi State earlier this month, but is still talking to Ole Miss and tweeting out stuff about other schools. I'd still peg him to land in Starkville, but that one's not over.

Lastly, receiver JJ Henry, a flashy speedster from Texas, is expected to commit on Tuesday, and it's likely to be Ole Miss over Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Ole Miss currently comes in at No. 17 in the SI All-American team ratings. If they hit on any of the above players, especially the three SI All-American finalists, that number could rise yet again.

There's reason to believe in Oxford. Wednesday could be a huge day for the future of Ole Miss football.

