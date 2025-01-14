Oregon Ducks' Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle Dominate: Top-5 Resume, Climbing Rankings
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ men’s basketball team is one of the most dangerous teams in the nation currently. Oregon boasts a top-5 résumé in the country and continuously finds ways to win close games. The Ducks are fresh off back-to-back road games against Ohio State and Penn State, where they were down multiple possessions with under four minutes left on the clock. Both times, the Ducks found a way to win.
“We got a road sweep, and that’s really what matters, especially in conference play,” guard Keeshawn Barthelemy said on postgame radio. “I feel like we dropped two at home in conference play, and we had to get those back on the road—and we did. We really have a gritty group, man; we never stopped fighting, and that was a good win today.”
After clinching a one-point win over Penn State on the road, the Ducks improved to 15-2 on the season. This serves as the program's best record through 17 games since the 2016-2017 season. Oregon remains undefeated in games against top-15 teams in the nation. The Ducks are battle-tested, and a battle-tested team is one that is extremely tough to beat for any opponent.
The Ducks have already secured wins over top-10 opponents, including a victory over a then-No. 4 Alabama team back in November.
A key factor in Oregon’s success this season has been the dominant and consistent performances of senior center Nate Bittle and sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad. The duo has established themselves as one of the top guard-center pairs in the nation. Bittle and Shelstad lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.7 and 12.5 points, respectively. Bittle also leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 rebounds per game, while Shelstad leads in assists with three per game.
Despite getting off to an inconsistent start this season, Shelstad has found his rhythm. Across Oregon’s past three outings, Shelstad is 12-for-16 (75 percent) from the three-point line while also averaging 21.3 points during that stretch.
Both of Oregon’s wins over Ohio State and Penn State came down to the wire, and in both matchups, it was Shelstad who hit the go-ahead shots to secure a lead for the Ducks and ultimately help them seal the victories.
Senior center Nate Bittle has stepped up in tremendous ways this season. Bittle has been a dominant force in the paint for the Ducks. In Oregon’s win over Ohio State, Bittle put up 21 points while shooting 4-for-8 from behind the arc. He also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks.
“Nate (Bittle) was such a presence in there. He did a tremendous job. He challenged so many shots. It made it tough every time somebody came in,” said coach Dana Altman. “He really made a difference. He was really good and stayed out of foul trouble.”
On top of leading the Ducks in both rebounding and scoring, Bittle’s size allows him to significantly stretch the court offensively and contain opponents’ big men under the basket on the defensive end. Bittle also leads Oregon in blocks with 1.8 per game.
The Ducks will look to improve their record to 16-2 Saturday as Oregon returns home to face No. 18 Purdue. Purdue has won their last four games and is just one win away from becoming the No. 1 team in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers are 5-1 in conference play and 13-4 overall.
The Ducks and Boilermakers will face off in Eugene, Oregon, at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m.
