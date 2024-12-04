How to Watch Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball vs. USC: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is off to an 8-0 start in the 2024-2025 season, ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll. Here is a complete guide to Oregon's game against the USC Trojans on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Ducks are coming off a week where they took down Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama en route to winning the first ever Players Era Festival. USC on the other hand is off to a rough 5-3 start this season under first year coach Eric Musselman.
How to Watch
The 8-0 Oregon Ducks will go on the road to Los Angeles to play the 5-3 USC Trojans on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT. The TV channel for the game is the Big Ten Network. The game will be played at the Galen Center, the home of the Trojans.
Oregon vs. USC Preview
Oregon and USC have been polar opposites thus far in the season. Both of these teams were projected to finish in the middle of the pack in their first season in the Big Ten by CBS Sport’s Cameron Salerno.
Oregon doesn’t have a clear cut best player on the team, but they have been getting huge contributions from various players. The Ducks have six players that are averaging nine or more points per game in Nate Bittle, TJ Bamba, Brandon Angel, Keyshawn Barthelemy, Jackson Shelstad, and Adrian Tracey.
All of these players had their moments in the Players Era Festival and helped Oregon take down every team in their way.
The USC Trojans are still trying to find their footing. USC is loaded with transfers and have not clicked on the offensive end of the floor. USC is coming off back to back losses against Saint Mary’s and New Mexico. USC was only able to muster up 36 points in their 71-36 loss to Saint Mary’s.
Oregon vs. USC Prediction
The Oregon Ducks are finding their stride early in the regular season. That is something Oregon fans are not used to seeing one the past few seasons. Will Oregon be able to keep their momentum going from a 3-0 trip in Vegas last week?
USC has not found their identity this season, and they are playing a confident Oregon team. A late-night tip on a Wednesday will not attract a ruckus crowd so the noise shouldn’t affect the road Ducks too much. Oregon has more depth and scoring thank USC can keep up with at this point in the season.
Oregon 78 USC 69
