Former Oregon Ducks Star N'Faly Dante Finds New NBA Opportunity
Former Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante is getting a shot on a standard contract, instead of a two-way deal, with a fresh and upcoming franchise in the NBA.
Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million offer sheet with the Houston Rockets' two-way restricted free agent. The now 23-year-old impressed the Atlanta organization during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with his superb interior defense as rim protector and rebounder, along with his ameliorate finishing abilities around the basket. This is a low-risk, high-reward signing.
Spotrac's Keith Smith reports that Dante is the first two-way player to sign a standard offer sheet with another team since two-way contracts began before the 2017-18 season.
Atlanta had their woes on the defensive side of the floor in 2024-25. The Hawks ranked just No. 18 in defensive rating at 114.8, No. 21 in opponent points in the paint with 50.5 per game, and No. 23 in defensive rebounding with 32.6 per game. Dante will definitely bring back some life to that facet of the game for coach Quin Snyder through his vitality coming off the bench.
Dante will serve as a third-string center behind starter Onyeka Okongwu and backup Kristaps Porzingis. Given Porzingis' injury-riddled past, Dante should have plenty of chances to move up the depth chart throughout the 2025-26 season. Porzingis only played in 99 games with the Boston Celtics from 2023-25 and has missed 237 regular-season games in his nine-year career.
During his time with the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2024-25, Dante averaged 15.0 points on a 74.4 field goal percentage to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Through four career appearances with the Houston big club in his rookie campaign, he scored 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game. Dante finished with a defensive box plus-minus of +1.7 and a defensive rating of 103 in limited minutes.
The former Oregon Ducks star was a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference First Team member in 2023 and 2024. Dante was also named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team in his senior campaign.
The lengthy big man originally from Bamako, Mali, was unstoppable during the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament title run, averaging 20.3 points on an 83.3 field goal percentage, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game while being awarded the Most Valuable Player. Oregon had three straight victories over the No. 5 UCLA Bruins, No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, and No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes in Las Vegas.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has three other former players in the NBA with Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher, and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (center Bol Bol is currently a free agent after the Phoenix Suns let him walk). He has coached 17 former Ducks who have spent time in the NBA.