How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8) men's basketball team will play rival Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15) on Sunday, March 9 at 12 p.m. PT at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
The Ducks are red hot as they have won six games in a row and would currently be the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament which is set to start at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 12. Before that, coach Dana Altman and Oregon have to go through coach Danny Sprinkle and Washington in the regular season finale.
"A lot of teams fold, a lot of teams give in. I'm glad this group didn't, stayed with it... Now we've just got to finish it at Washington. I know we are going to have our hands full over there."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
The Huskies lead in the historic Pacific Northwest competition, 192-124. Although, the Ducks have dominated as of late and won the last six meetings.
"I mean obviously, it's one of the best rivalries in the country. Just watch it from afar in football, basketball, women's basketball, volleyball, softball, you name it, it's important to people in both those states. That's what college basketball is about too, it's going to be fun, it's going to be a heck of a challenge, they've got a great team once again."- Washington coach Danny Sprinkle
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
Oregon senior center Nate Bittle (13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks) will have his hands full with keeping Washington senior forward Great Osobor off the offensive glass. The 6-8, 250-pound forward leads the Huskies in almost every stat category.
He averages 14.6 points on 46.9 field goal percentage, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. Osobor's all-around versatile game along with his massive build makes for a deadly combination.
It's important for Oregon's guards to lock in defensively out on the perimeter and contain the Washington backcourt of sophomore Tyler Harris (48.3 three-point percentage) and junior Mekhi Mason (41.6 three-point percentage) in this rivalry matchup.
The Huskies rank No. 8 in the Big Ten with a 34.4 three-point percentage while the Ducks are right beneath at No. 9 with a 34.3 three-point percentage.
Washington won't be invited to the Big Ten Tournament as the last three teams in the conference standings don't make the cut. The Huskies are in last place, so this will be their final game of the season.
"You always have to compete for the name on the front of the jersey, but in moments like this, these are some character moments. You have to play a little bit for the name on the back of the jersey."- Danny Sprinkle via The Daily
Oregon has eight Quad 1 wins and six Quad 1 losses while standing at No. 29 in the NET rankings. KenPom ranks the Ducks as the No. 31 program in college basketball with the No. 35 offense and the No. 37 defense.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oregon is projected to be the No. 5 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Washington.
Per FanDuel, the Ducks are favored to win against the Huskies. The spread is currently -87.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 146.5. Money line for Oregon is -295 and +235 for Washington.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.