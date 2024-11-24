Ducks Digest

AP Top-25 Poll Prediction: Oregon Ducks on Top, Alabama and SEC Chaos

In a college football weekend filled with unexpected upsets, where will the Oregon Ducks land in the latest AP top-25 poll? Predicting how far the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Indiana Hoosiers drop after upset losses.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Oregon Ducks had a bye week, there were a number of shocking upsets around the country that will affect the entire AP Top-25 Poll, especially the top 10.

After a week of arguments about the SEC's standing in the College Football Playoff, the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels both suffered upset losses to unranked conference opponents. Alabama lost to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road, while the Florida Gators beat Ole Miss 24-17 in Gainesville, Florida.

Additionally, No. 15 Texas A&M lost on the road to Auburn after four overtimes. Like every other conference, the SEC teams have proven that it is hard to win conference games in November, especially on the road. How far will they drop?

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is brought down by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11)
Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is brought down by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) and defensive back Domani Jackson (1) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Oklahoma won 24-3. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama and Ole Miss should expect to fall outside of the top 10, but losses from No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado give both the Crimson Tide and the Rebels a chance to remain within the top-15 teams.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies, they should remain ranked within the top-25.

The Ducks rested while they scouted their potential opponents in the Big Ten Championship Game as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 38-15. The game was closer in the first half, but the Buckeyes eventually ran away with the win.

Ohio State cements itself as the No. 2 team in the country, but how far will Indiana fall? With a weak strength of schedule and a loss to the only ranked team on their schedule, the Hoosiers could find themselves outside of the top-10 teams. However, because of the chaos around the country, Indiana should be the No. 10 team in the country when the latest AP Top-25 Poll is released.

No. 12 Boise State survived a potential upset against Wyoming, and the Broncos should find themselves inside the top-10 after some help from the SEC. As a result, the Oregon Ducks will have two wins against teams ranked inside the top-10.

Additionally, with losses from Indiana and Army, the Ducks are the only undefeated team remaining in college football. Oregon should continue its streak of holding the unanimous No. 1 ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll for another week.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

