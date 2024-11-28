Is Big Ten Or SEC The Best College Football Conference? Paul Finebaum's Hot Take
The No.1 Oregon Ducks are on the top of the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the last week of the regular season. Oregon is one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the top four of this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
Has the Big Ten conference passed the SEC as the premier football conference? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in.
Paul Finebaum Still Claims SEC is Best Conference
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday to react to the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night. With the top of the rankings jam packed with Big Ten teams, Finebaum was asked if the Big Ten has surpassed the SEC as the best conference in college football.
“It’s a fair question. Top to bottom, it (the SEC) is the best league in college football, but their best teams are flawed,” Finebaum said. “The problem in the SEC is that it is balanced.”
Finebaum believes it is more difficult week in and week out for SEC teams to pick up wins than in the Big Ten.
“You go on the road, even to an unranked team we saw it happen in Ole Miss-Florida, we saw it in Alabama-Oklahoma, Texas A&M-Auburn, where three unranked teams beat ranked teams,” Finebaum said. “It’s different than what we see in the Big Ten.”
A very simple rebuttal to this is that teams like Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State, who have had more successful seasons than these SEC teams, may just flat out be better. These middle of the pack SEC teams weren't exactly lighting it up in non-conferernce play either.
A Down Year in the SEC
It has been a year unlike any other in college football. The first year of the 12-team playoff and dramatic conference realignment has caused complete chaos. The SEC is having a surprisingly underwhelming season. The college football world has gotten used to the SEC having an undefeated Georgia, Alabama, and another couple one or two loss teams at this point in the season. That is not the case in 2024.
Georgia and Tennessee both have two losses but looks like they will still be in the playoff barring upset loses this weekend. SEC newcomer Texas is also in good shape with just one loss. Texas, Georgia and Tennessee have the best chances from the SEC to make the 12-team playoff.
There’s a group of three loss SEC teams on the outside looking in. Those teams are Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. All of these teams will need a lot of help to backdoor their way in except for Texas A&M.
Despite being ranked lowest of that group in the latest college football playoff rankings, the Aggies control their own destiny. If they beat Texas this weekend they will clinch a spot in the SEC title game vs. Georgia. A win over Georgia would give Texas A&M the SEC auto bid into the playoff, assuming they would be ranked as one of the top five highest ranked conference champions.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime