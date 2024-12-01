Why 4-Star Lineman Bott Mulitalo Committed to Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Washington
The Oregon Ducks are one of the hottest teams in the country both on the field and the recruiting trail. Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, who chose Oregon over Washington, USC and Tennessee.
"Coach Tony Tuioti and coach Tosh Lupoi are great, and the culture there just really stands out to me," Mulitalo told 247Sports' Blair Angulo. "They have produced a lot of great Utah players in recent years and that's definitely something the coaches talked to me about, how I can be the next big one to come out and help them win games."
A product of Lone Peak High School in American Fork, Utah, Mulitalo also received offers from programs like Arizona State, USC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Iowa State, Auburn, BYU, Utah, Texas Tech and many more. He took unofficial visits to Washington and BYU.
Mulitalo, who stands at 6-4, 275 pounds, is the No. 2-rated defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Utah, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings. During the 2022 and '23 seasons, Mulitalo tallied a combined 50 total tackles (15 tackles for loss) and 9.5 sacks.
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Mulitalo "has the talent to play for anyone."
"Can take on blockers and still make the play out in space and shows good athleticism for a big man," Biggins wrote on Mulitalo's 247Sports' scouting report. "Has a variety of pass rush moves including a bull rush, long arm, can bend and dip or cut back inside on a tackle. Has quick feet and a really nice combination of length and power. Can stand up a blocker, disengage and make plays outside his area. High motor athlete with a really nice all around game and has the talent to play for anyone in the country."
Mulitalo now joins a nine-man Oregon 2026 recruiting class that features four-star talents like offensive tackle Kodi Greene, running back Tradarian Bell, athlete Kendre Harrison, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, quarterback Jonas Williams, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and three-stars like Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
The Ducks will look to keep things rolling when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS,
