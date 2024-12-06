Bucky Irving Injury Update: Missed Practices, Hip Issue Ahead Of Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Tampa Bay's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders with a hip/back injury.
Irving went down with a hip injury in the second half vs. the Carolina Panthers while returning a kickoff. While Irving played through the injury, a concerning video of him after the game has surfaced. Irving is limping badly as he walks to the locker room.
In the 26-23 win over the Panthers, Irving had 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. It was the most rushing yards Irving had ever recorded as a pro. He also added three receptions for 33 yards.
An integral piece of Tampa Bay's offense, Irving was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Panthers.
The former Oregon Duck star is leading all NFL rookies in scrimmage yards (1,017) and rushing yards (732) while tied for the rookie lead in rushing touchdowns (6).
On Monday, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles alluded to giving Irving even more touches.
"He's getting more comfortable with the offense," Bowles said. "The more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, the more he can do. Like you said, both [Irving and White] are running well—we're happy with both of them. Bucky has a skill you can't teach—he can make people miss in the hole. He's tough on the inside. Rachaad had a big run at the end of the game, as well. Using them both together seems to be working out for us."
Veteran Rachaad White would assume most of the workload if Irving cannot play vs. Las Vegas. This season White has 419 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“We sit by each other on the plane,” White said of Irving on Up And Adams. “I’m happy for him. You have to commend a guy coming into the league and doing his thing. Playing ball. Helping the team win. It’s all love from me here. We both compete against each other. We both make each other better.”
After the win over the Panthers, the Bucs are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Tampa Bay plays the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Irving's status will be worth monitoring.
