Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Concerning Injury Update After Career-Best NFL Game
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving had an impressive showing on Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Carolina Panthers.
Irving had 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. It was the most rushing yards Irving had ever recorded as a pro. He also added 3 receptions for 33 yards.
Irving’s touchdown put the Buccaneers ahead in the fourth quarter 17-16. He then helped engineer a Buccaneers field goal drive to extend the lead to 20-16.
The Tampa Bay defense wasn’t able to hold Carolina out of the end zone and the Panthers took a last second lead. Baker Mayfield was able to rally Tampa Bay down the field to send it to overtime and then win it 26-23 in overtime.
Bucky Irving Battles Through Hip Injury
Irving went down with a hip injury in the second half while returning a kickoff. While Irving played through the injury, a concerning video of him after the game has surfaced. Irving is limping badly as he walks to the locker room.
The injury to Irving has many questioning why Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles had leading-rusher Irving playing special teams, because of the unnecessary risk.
Not only did he have the go ahead touchdown run, he also broke off a 43-yard run following a Panthers punt to get Tampa Bay in the Carolina red zone. The Buccaneers ended up settling for a field goal on that drive to extend the lead to 20-16.
After a Panthers touchdown, the Buccaneers were able to kick a game tying field goal as regulation ended and then stole the game in overtime to win 26-23. Tampa Bay is now 6-6 and tied for first in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.
Bucky Irving Having a Season to Remember
Bucky Irving has been the best rookie running back in the NFL this season. Heading into Sunday’s game, Irving had 580 rushing yards, 252 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns.
Irving won’t get consideration for offensive rookie of the year due to it seemingly being an award strictly giving to quarterbacks, but he deserves a shoutout for having such a great year. Coincidentally, Irving’s college teammate a year ago, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix may very well end up be the one to win the award. The other quarterback in the running is Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nix and Daniels have put their teams in a position to get a playoff berth after each were coming off disatnourus 2023 seasons.
Bucky Irving was a fourth round pick by Tampa Bay and was slated to just be a backup to running back Rachaad White. Irving is starting to take the torch from White.
It’s been fun to see one of the most beloved Oregon Ducks having success at the next level.
