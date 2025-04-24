Ducks Digest

Which College Football Team Has Most NFL Draft Picks All-Time?

The Oregon Ducks have had the 36th most players selected from them all-time in NFL Draft history with 244. Which program is No. 1?

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball after receiving a pass during the first half of the game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball after receiving a pass during the first half of the game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks set a program record at the 2024 NFL Draft for most players having been selected in a single draft with eight. Oregon has been among one of the top schools in the whole country in recent years when it comes to developing players having them selected in the NFL Draft. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night. 

Oregon is far down the list when it comes to all-time players that have been selected in NFL Drafts. Where do the Ducks rank and which program is ranked at the top of this list?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish With Most Players Drafted, Oregon 36th

Notre Dame's offensive takes the field during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday
Notre Dame's offensive takes the field during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have had 244 all-time players selected in the NFL Draft. While this may seem like a lot, it only ranks Oregon No. 36 in the country when it comes to this statistic. 

At the top of this list are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has had 532 players selected in the NFL Draft. Right behind them at 530 is Oregon’s former Pac-10, Pac-12, and now current Big Ten west coast foe, the USC Trojans. 

After USC, there is a steep drop off from 530 players drafted to the third most with 489 players drafted from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon Ducks Selected In 2024 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Oregon footb
Denver Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Oregon football's Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks had a very successful 2024 NFL Draft with a program record of eight players being selected. Quarterback Bo Nix was the first Duck selected at No. 12 overall in the first round by the Denver Broncos.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was taken in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Troy Franklin, defensive back Khyree Jackson, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, and running back Bucky Irving were all taken in the fourth round. Defensive back Jamal Hill was the last Duck selected and was drafted in the sixth round. 

Will Oregon be able to match or have even more players selected in 2025?

Ducks To Set Program Record At 2025 NFL Draft?

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Mosh
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football's Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL writer Dane Brugler’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft has an astounding 10 Ducks being drafted this weekend. Brugler has two Ducks being selected in the first round; defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Brugler has edge rusher Jordan Burch going in the second round tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell going in the third round. 

Brugler has running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel all being drafted in the fourth round. To cap off the Ducks draft, Brugler has wide receiver Tez Johnson being picked in the fifth round and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius being picked in the seventh round. 

