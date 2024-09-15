Dillon Gabriel Displays Strong Rushing Performance Against Oregon State
Entering rivalry week, there were quite a few questions surrounding Oregon’s starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. Against Boise State, the transfer from Oklahoma had trouble reading pass protection and staying mobile in a collapsing pocket.
Though the Ducks have been 2-0 and remained within the top ten of the AP Poll under the leadership of Gabriel, many were wanting more.
Falling to 5th in the Heisman rankings, many wondered if Gabriel was going to show his running talents and venture outside of short passes. Of course, Oregon’s previous shortcomings at offensive line hindered Gabriel the last two contests.
With a quickly collapsing pocket, Gabriel’s comfortability felt low, leading to rash decisions, allowing impending defenders to land sacks and disrupt passes. Oregon tallied 7 sacks in the last two games.
While facing off against Oregon State in Reser Stadium it seems like the Oregon offense, and Gabriel, has turned a new page. Gabriel ended the first half going 10-10, amassing 114 passing yards, and rushed for a 54-yard touchdown to open the second quarter.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning even commented in his post game press conference that Gabriel had success in the run game.
“I feel like we played to our standard today,” Lanning said, referencing that the entire team improved upon previous play.
As for favorite targets, Gabriel passed a majority to Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Terrance Ferguson, and Traeshon Holden in that order. Johnson ended up with 110 yards in passing for the game.
In fact, the second half felt fairly similar to the preseason expectations for Oregon. During the first half, the starting offense had three touchdowns and one field goal off four drives.
“Definitely a clean game,” Lanning said about Oregon’s offense.
Gabriel’s last touchdown play of the game was a 65-yard pass to the left to Jayden Limar. The 6-play drive relied on a majority of long passes from Gabriel, which we had not seen Gabriel take many long pass risks in the previous season games.
Gabriel ended the game with an 83% completion rating at 20-24, picked up 291 passing yards and 64 rushing, and three total touchdowns. With a little over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dante Moore entered the game to signal Gabriel was done for the day.
With next week giving the Ducks a bye, Gabriel has time to continue to perfect his craft and practice with this current cohesive offensive line for Oregon’s trip to Pasadena, California for their first Big Ten Conference game of the season against UCLA on Saturday, September 28th.
