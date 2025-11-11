Why ESPN's College GameDay Should Visit Eugene for Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans
With a win on the road against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks only have three games standing between them and the postseason. One of those games, Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium against the No. 19 USC Trojans, has the chance to receive a visit from one of college football's most iconic TV shows.
ESPN's College GameDay, which already highlighted Oregon's road win against Penn State and visited Eugene for the Ducks' home loss against Indiana, could potentially make their second visit to the Emerald Valley for a ranked matchup between Oregon and USC.
For that visit to happen, both teams need to keep winning. The Trojans, currently 6-2 on the season, face the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on Saturday, Nov. 15. The 7-1 Ducks take on the 6-3 Minnesota Golden Gophers also at home on Friday, Nov. 14.
Has Oregon Ever Been the Host Team Twice for GameDay in One Year?
Oregon has been visited twice from GameDay in one season during 2007 against the No. 6 Cal Golden Bears and No. 6 Arizona State Sun Devils,
Oregon Brings the Eyes
The week 7 show in Eugene had a total of 3.9 million viewers on Saturday morning—3.4 million of those viewers tuned in for the final hour of the show. That episode became the fourth highest regular Gameday show of all time and the highest viewed show directly spotlighting a West Coast program.
Oregon is No. 10 for schools with the most appearances on GameDay. The broadcast has visited the Ducks as a part of their featured game 34 times, with the Ducks hosting 13 broadcasts. The Ducks are 20–14 when GameDay features the team, No. 6 in winning percentage out of the top ten visited teams.
USC has been on the show 24 times, but a Ducks and Trojans matchup being on College GameDay first happened on Oct. 31, 2009, in Eugene (and again in 2010 in Los Angeles). The show featured USC in their 1995 season, three years before Oregon got their first appearance on GameDay in 1998.
What Happened Last Visit
Oregon's last GameDay hosted episode packed several big moments. The Oregon Duck mascot rode in on a horse named "Maverick", coach Dan Lanning took his shirt off with co-host Pat McAfee, and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu became the only female guest in the show's history to be invited back twice.
Other Games That Could Take the GameDay Slot
GameDay typically chooses their host university based on the games with the biggest program names attached as well as the rankings of both teams. There's also the favorability of games happening on the East Coast, as GameDay's home base lies in Bristol, Connecticut at ESPN headquarters.
Here's other games happening the same weekend as Oregon vs. USC that could receive the GameDay nod.
Nov. 22: No. 22 Missouri at No. 12 Oklahoma
Nov. 22: No. 25 Tennessee at Florida
Nov. 22: No. 7 BYU at Cincinnati
Missouri vs. Oklahoma is the likeliest contender to take GameDay if Oregon does not get it's second visit of the season. GameDay already visited the Sooners this year, covering their game against the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 6.
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey
MORE: What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Oregon Ducks' Game-Winning Drive
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa
Oregon and USC Rivalry Explained
Though the Ducks and Trojans were rivals even back in the days both programs belonged to the Pac-12 Conference, the recent drama between these two powerhouses started during the Duck transfer portal additions of defensive lineman Bear Alexander and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, who both have the chance to play against their former team barring injuries.
The Trojans secured the commitment from class of 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman in June after Oregon got Pregnon and Alexander. Bowman at the time was the No. 1 tight end and the No. 3 athlete in his home state of California according to 247 Sports. Bowman was also a target of the Ducks, with the Mater Dei High School senior unofficially visiting the Ducks in October of 2024
In a video posted to USC's official X account, a clip of USC alumnus Will Ferrell as his news anchor character Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman" calls for people to pay attention, as he then exclaims "cannonball" and jumps into a pool during a pool party.
That video (now deleted on the USC Trojans official X page) directly referenced Lanning's infamous "cannonball" video he took with 2026 five-star edge Richard Wesley celebrating his commitment to Oregon, as Wesley decommitted from Oregon just a few weeks after.
USC's recruiting video is just one of many instances of Oregon and USC going back and forth this year.
A Storied Meeting as Big Ten Foes
Another reason for GameDay to visit Eugene for a second time this season: this game marks Oregon and USC's first meeting as Big Ten rivals. The last time these two West Coast power houses met was during the final year of both teams being in the Pac-12 Conference at Autzen Stadium in 2023 and Oregon beat the Trojans 36-27.