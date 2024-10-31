How to Watch Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines in one of the most intense atmospheres in the nation. Known as "The Big House," Michigan Stadium is the largest college football stadium in the nation.
The Ducks are looking to continue their success against Michigan after a statement win over Illinois, where the Ducks beat the Fighting Illini 38-9 at home in Autzen Stadium.
Despite Oregon’s high ranking and success this season, some believe the unranked Wolverines will give the Ducks a run for their money on Saturday.
“Oregon’s not just gonna dominate and blast the Wolverines out. I think Oregon wins, but it’s close,” said CBS Sports’ Randy Cross of the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch:
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will face the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The game will be broadcast on CBS, with streaming available on Fubo, Paramount+, and Sling.
Preview
The Oregon Ducks entered the season as favorites for the Big Ten Conference championship and as top contenders for the 2024 college football national championship, and so far, the Ducks have met those expectations. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and have an undefeated record on the season (8-0). Oregon enters Michigan Stadium as a 14.5-point favorite, and for good reason.
Oregon is fresh off a 38-9 win over Illinois that put the Ducks’ explosive offense and physical defense on full display. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been an instrumental leader on Oregon’s offense. Gabriel is the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and his odds have been improving each week since Oregon’s win over Ohio State earlier in the season. Despite all of Gabriel’s success, he only has one goal in mind, and spoiler alert—it’s not winning the Heisman Trophy or breaking any records.
"I'm chasing wins, man," Gabriel said. "That's where I'm at. … That's been the goal of mine for a long time but now more than ever. I think you play a long career like I did, and you realize a lot of things, and I choose winning 100 percent of the time."
Gabriel has thrown for 2,371 yards and 18 touchdowns through eight games this season. He leads the FBS in completion percentage and is completing a higher percentage of his passes on the road (80.0) than he is at home (74.1), which could be a problem for Michigan’s defense.
The Ducks are ranked No. 11 in the nation in total offense, averaging 467.1 yards per game. Oregon also ranks highly in first downs, coming in at No. 7 with 195 total first downs on the season. Oregon’s offense is also known for its explosive plays, headlined by one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the nation in Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson. Now, Oregon is looking to display its dominance on the road against Michigan.
Although the Wolverines are unranked and hold just a 5-3 overall record (3-2 Big Ten), the former national championship program has a loaded roster flooded with NFL-caliber talent. Five different athletes on Michigan’s roster are projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Wolverines enter Saturday’s game fresh off a 24-17 win over in-state rival Michigan State, giving Michigan momentum as the team prepares to go head-to-head with the No. 1 team in the nation. According to Michigan offensive lineman Greg Crippen, the key for Michigan to have a successful showing against the Ducks lies in slowing down Oregon’s explosive offense and being more physical.
“Physicality. I think being more physical,” Crippen said. “We’re definitely physical; I think it’s just the mindset of not trying to think too much, or just going out there and just trying to hit someone as hard as you can. I know we’re super physical people, and I have 100% belief we’re gonna go out there and do that.”
Facing Oregon’s defense will be a challenge for the Wolverines’ offensive line, as Oregon boasts the No. 12 defense in the country, even without star pass rusher Jordan Burch, who has been out with injury but returned to practice with the Ducks this week. However, Crippen is still optimistic about the upcoming battle in the trenches.
Prediction:
Although Michigan is coming off a big win over Michigan State, the Wolverines have struggled in various areas throughout the season, giving Oregon’s coaching staff material to exploit on Saturday. Specifically, the Wolverine run defense has been inconsistent, which will be a problem when facing Oregon running backs Noah Whittington and Jordan James. Overall, the Ducks are a hard team to stop and seem to get better each week. Michigan will not be able to stop the Ducks.
Score Prediction: Oregon 37, Michigan 13
