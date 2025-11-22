Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates As Oregon Looks To End USC's Playoff Hopes

In their first meeting as Big Ten Conference foes, the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans draw massive attention for their ranked game at Autzen Stadium. With College GameDay in town, alumni Ducks running around town, and more, follow along for live updates.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks face down one of their biggest challenges of the season on Saturday, as coach Dan Lanning and squad face the No. 15 USC Trojans in a heavily anticipated game at Autzen Stadium.

The first meeting between these two former Pac-12 foes in their new Big Ten Conference, there's quite a bit of fanfare arriving in Eugene.

From ESPN's College GameDay visiting Oregon for the second time in the regular season, to several big names like Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the area, to the Senior Night festivity, to even the College Football Playoff (and recruiting) ramifications of this match-up: expect fireworks (maybe even literally).

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Out

Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

Questionable

Isaiah World, offensive lineman
Tionne Gray, defensive lineman

Out for Season

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman

USC Trojans Availability Report

Out

Jamaal Jarrett, defensive lineman
Eli Sanders, running back
Waymond Jordan, running back
Anthony Beavers, linebacker
Prophet Brown, cornerback
DJ Jordan, wide receiver
Bishop Fitzgerald, safety
Caden Chittenden, kicker

Questionable

Kamari Ramsey, safety
Elijah Paige, offensive lineman
J'Onre Reed, offensive lineman

Out for Season

Chasen Johnson, cornerback

Rece Davis Comments on Oregon's Playoff Chances

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus, ESPN's College GameDay co-host Rece Davis spoke at length about the similarities and differences between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Beyond coaching comparisons, Davis also remarked on the potential of Oregon getting into the College Football Playoffs if they do lose to USC on Saturday, dropping to 9-2 overall on the season.

"So I'm not going to be surprised if they still make it, but I don't think it's a given," Davis said. "What their problem is going to be is - What's your best win and you lost two games at home... If USC wins, I think it at least opens the door to the possibility that only two (Big Ten teams) get in."

Justin and Madison Take Eugene

With several major names coming to Eugene for the game, including Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota visiting as the GameDay guest picker and inductee to the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame, it's no surprise one of the most famous Oregon Duck alumni couples will also be at Autzen.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his partner, pop star Madison Beer, are being spotted all around Eugene this week, fueling rumors the two will make an appearance during all the Oregon vs. USC fanfare.

For avid followers of Beer's social media, the couple's visit to Oregon may be spoiled early. Beer posted on her Instagram story a photo of a flight soaring over Mount Shasta in Northern California, potentially passing it on her way to Oregon.

Another fun tidbit: Beer was spotted by paparazzi at the beginning of Nov. rocking a vintage Oregon Duck sweatshirt, which also went viral on Duck fan social media.

Ducks Continue to Deal With Key Injuries

Though Oregon did have an extra day to prepare for their game against the Trojans, key injuries in the latter half of Oregon's season continue to limit their weapons, specifically on offense.

Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, and linebacker Devon Jackson were listed as "Questionable" on Oregon's official availability report in week 12, but all three played against Minnesota.

Star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore was listed "Out" against the Gophers, and Lanning is keeping tight-lipped about Moore's potential return to the field. Another receiver, senior Gary Bryant Jr., was carried off the field early in the game against Minnesota with a leg injury.

There's also the questions surrounding running back Jayden Limar, who's missed four of Oregon's games this season, with Lanning admitting the former go-to for short rushing situations would be out for an extended period of time.

Dan Lanning Speaks on Marcus Mariota's Impact

One of the main themes outside of the X's and O's for this game is Mariota's induction into Oregon's Athletics Hall of Fame. Lanning shared more during his Wednesday press conference about the impact No. 8 from the 808 has on Oregon's program to this day.

“Marcus is a guy that we're just so proud of here, and to see the level that he's been able to play at here and then to carry that on to the NFL. I walked up the field last week, and I saw his wife, Kiyomi, and Sabrina, and Hroniss,” Lanning said. “I mean, players that have played here in the past, they come back and they give so much.”

