Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Biggest Winner Of NFL Draft Rounds 1-2?
EUGENE- The Los Angeles Chargers selected Ole Miss Rebels receiver Tre Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the biggest winners of the first two rounds are arguably the Chargers, specifically quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Chargers picked 22nd overall and added an intricate piece to their offense with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. The need for offensive weapons in Los Angeles was apparent, and Herbert has received some talented playmakers to work with.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. picked six teams who were his 'winners' from the first round, and the Bolts among that group.
“I thought Hampton would be a Bronco. Denver's run game was missing a punch, and Hampton would have helped second-year QB Bo Nix by taking some pressure off him. Instead, Hampton goes two picks later to a division rival! Denver might have some regret in short order. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football, and he now has a really good duo in Hampton and Najee Harris,” wrote Kiper.
“Hampton runs through contact, has breakaway speed, and can catch the ball out of the backfield. I don't love first-round running backs, and this is a deep class at the position. But given Los Angeles' identity on offense, this just makes sense. Hampton is my 14th-ranked prospect, which means there actually is some value despite the position," Kiper continued.
Hampton joins the Bolt after a standout career at North Carolina, where he was a two-time First-Team All-American and All-ACC selection. He ranks fourth in career rushing yards (3,565) and third in rushing touchdowns (36) in UNC history, with 16 100-yard games and 11 multi-score performances, including three games with three rushing touchdowns.
Hampton’s presence in the Chargers’ offense will undoubtedly take pressure off former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and provide Harbaugh with a valuable weapon in the run game—something the Chargers lacked last season.
Their biggest offensive weakness was the absence of a reliable, explosive running back who could consistently move the chains and create big plays on the ground. If Los Angeles can generate more burst and balance with Hampton in the backfield, it will open up the field for Herbert and overall diversify the offense.
Luckily for Herbert, the offensive help did not stop coming after the first round. In his two seasons at Ole Miss, Harris caught 15 touchdowns with 2,015 yards. He averaged 17.7 yards per reception in the SEC as the Chargers have seemingly added a deep threat to the roster.
It was not just Kiper who viewed the Chargers as one of the biggest winners after Day one of the draft, but The Athletic also gave the Chargers recognition for their strategic first-round pick.
“The biggest hole in Los Angeles' offense last year was the lack of a big-time running back who could be featured in Jim Harbaugh's downhill, physical offense. After signing Najee Harris earlier this offseason, the Chargers completed their build of a powerful and explosive backfield by adding a player who was a more productive runner than Jeanty two seasons ago,” wrote The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner.
“Hampton is a true three-down running back — he can execute in a zone or gap scheme, inside or outside, plus be a receiver and pass protector. He's a very good fit for the Chargers, who also nailed several picks during the first draft of the Harbaugh-Joe Hortiz regime. If Los Angeles can create more explosion in the run game, it will open up so much for Justin Herbert. This pick makes a ton of sense.”