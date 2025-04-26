Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Biggest Winner Of NFL Draft Rounds 1-2?

The Los Angeles Chargers made a big move in the first round of the NFL Draft to help former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers drafted North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick. In the second round, the Chargers chose Ole Miss Rebels receiver Tre Harris.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
EUGENE- The Los Angeles Chargers selected Ole Miss Rebels receiver Tre Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the biggest winners of the first two rounds are arguably the Chargers, specifically quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers picked 22nd overall and added an intricate piece to their offense with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. The need for offensive weapons in Los Angeles was apparent, and Herbert has received some talented playmakers to work with.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quart
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. picked six teams who were his 'winners' from the first round, and the Bolts among that group. 

“I thought Hampton would be a Bronco. Denver's run game was missing a punch, and Hampton would have helped second-year QB Bo Nix by taking some pressure off him. Instead, Hampton goes two picks later to a division rival! Denver might have some regret in short order. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football, and he now has a really good duo in Hampton and Najee Harris,” wrote Kiper. 

ov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Wake Fores
Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (91) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Hampton runs through contact, has breakaway speed, and can catch the ball out of the backfield. I don't love first-round running backs, and this is a deep class at the position. But given Los Angeles' identity on offense, this just makes sense. Hampton is my 14th-ranked prospect, which means there actually is some value despite the position," Kiper continued.

Hampton joins the Bolt after a standout career at North Carolina, where he was a two-time First-Team All-American and All-ACC selection. He ranks fourth in career rushing yards (3,565) and third in rushing touchdowns (36) in UNC history, with 16 100-yard games and 11 multi-score performances, including three games with three rushing touchdowns. 

Hampton’s presence in the Chargers’ offense will undoubtedly take pressure off former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and provide Harbaugh with a valuable weapon in the run game—something the Chargers lacked last season.

Oct 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) riuns with the ball
Oct 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) riuns with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Nate Matlack (2) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Their biggest offensive weakness was the absence of a reliable, explosive running back who could consistently move the chains and create big plays on the ground. If Los Angeles can generate more burst and balance with Hampton in the backfield, it will open up the field for Herbert and overall diversify the offense. 

Luckily for Herbert, the offensive help did not stop coming after the first round. In his two seasons at Ole Miss, Harris caught 15 touchdowns with 2,015 yards. He averaged 17.7 yards per reception in the SEC as the Chargers have seemingly added a deep threat to the roster.

It was not just Kiper who viewed the Chargers as one of the biggest winners after Day one of the draft, but The Athletic also gave the Chargers recognition for their strategic first-round pick. 

“The biggest hole in Los Angeles' offense last year was the lack of a big-time running back who could be featured in Jim Harbaugh's downhill, physical offense. After signing Najee Harris earlier this offseason, the Chargers completed their build of a powerful and explosive backfield by adding a player who was a more productive runner than Jeanty two seasons ago,” wrote The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner. 

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running b
Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball during the first half of the game against at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Hampton is a true three-down running back — he can execute in a zone or gap scheme, inside or outside, plus be a receiver and pass protector. He's a very good fit for the Chargers, who also nailed several picks during the first draft of the Harbaugh-Joe Hortiz regime. If Los Angeles can create more explosion in the run game, it will open up so much for Justin Herbert. This pick makes a ton of sense.” 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

