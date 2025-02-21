Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Predicted To Win NFL MVP In 2025
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has shown since being drafted into the NFL that he has the makings of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Herbert has had to deal with multiple coaching changes and dysfunction, but now has stability with coach Jim Harbaugh.
Can Herbert take his game to the next level in 2025?
Justin Herbert Picked To Win MVP
Justin Herbert is considered by many to be a top tier quarterback in the NFL. 2025 is a golden opportunity for Herbert to take his game to the next level with second year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers lacked weapons in the passing game in 2024, and the front office will likely be in pursuit of proven wide receivers to pair with Herbert with offseason.
Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN picked Herbert to win the MVP in 2025.
“He’ll be in his second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman,” Tannenbaum said. “The Chargers will also sign the Bengals’ Tee Higgins and draft Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, giving Herbert two more playmakers for him to boost his MVP case.”
While Higgins is no longer available after being franchise tagged by the Bengals, time will tell if the Chargers will be able to make offseason acquisitions to help Herbert.
Justin Herbert’s NFL Career
After playing for the Oregon Ducks from 2016 through 2019, Justin Herbert was selected No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The second that Herbert took the field, he produced at a high level. In his rookie season, he threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, while winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert had an even better season in 2021, throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns. This was good enough to make the Pro Bowl. Even with his elite numbers, this wasn’t enough for the Chargers to make the playoffs in either if his first two seasons.
Herbert’s numbers slightly dipped in 2022, but the Chargers won more games and made the playoffs for the first time since the Philip Rivers days. However, their season ended in disaster, as the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round and lost to the Jaguars.
The bottom completely fell out on the Brandon Staley era of Chargers football in 2023. Herbert had his worst season, dealt with injuries, and the Chargers finished 5-12. They fired Staley towards the end of the year. The Los Angeles hired former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh prior to the 2024 season.
While he wasn’t putting up eye popping stats with 3,870 and 23 touchdowns, Herbert played mistake free football throughout the 2024 regular season. He only had three interceptions and made the big time throws when he needed to. The Chargers went 11-6, making the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Unfortunately for Herbert, he had his worst game of the season in the Wild Card round vs. the Texans, throwing four interceptions in a blowout loss.