Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson Marries High School Sweetheart During Offseason
Wedding bells rang out this weekend at Spruce Mountain in Larkspur, Colorado, as Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Sophia Ferguson (maiden name Meyer) in front of a crowd of family, friends, and former Oregon Ducks teammates.
Some of the athletes in attendance for the festivities were Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (one of Ferguson's best friend from his Oregon days), Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert, Kansas City Chief's linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and former Oregon Duck quarterback Ty Thompson.
"To the Fergusons!" Gabriel wrote in an Instagram post about Ferguson's wedding. "Everything about it was beautiful. It’s crazy how close we all got in just a year. What a time. Papa Ferg was absolutely killing it. The speech to the dance moves, unreal. Elevates everyone’s game. To Cheeto, Mai Mai, and Phillip, 'till next time. As always, more life, more every tinggg."
The Fergusons tied the knot on a 450 acre ranch an hour outside of Denver, Colorado. The couple have a deep connection to the state, with Ferguson attending Heritage High School in Littleton and his partner going to a different school nearby. Ferguson proposed to his now wife on a trip to Western Colorado in the mountains of Telluride in July of last year.
The ring Ferguson gave to his now wife is from Happy Jewelers, an Orange County-based jeweler known for working with several athletes and celebrities.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres,” Ferguson said in his Instagram post about the proposal, quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 from the Bible.
Below are photos shared by the bride:
Gabriel and his partner, Zo Caswell, were also present for the Ferguson's rehearsal dinner, taking place a day before the official ceremony. Additionally, the two couples were seen in an Instagram story on Caswell's page enjoying the Denver sunshine with a trip to the pool, with Caswell adding "Let's get you married" in the story's caption.
Ferguson, who was drafted to the Rams with the No. 46 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to sign a deal with the team entering his rookie season along with many other recent draft picks seeking fully guaranteed contracts after Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger both secured full guarantees as second round picks.
As one of the leaders of Oregon's 2024 squad, Ferguson totaled 591 yards and three touchdowns with 43 receptions during an undefeated regular season.
Ferguson is expected to be the No. 2 tight end on the Rams behind veteran Tyler Higbee. Though Higbee's veteran status and injury history could open a door for Ferguson to get more field time during his rookie year.