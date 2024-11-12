LSU Tigers Making Recruiting Push For Oregon Five-Star Target Jahkeem Stewart
The Oregon Ducks are in a recruiting battle for five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart with LSU, Ohio State, and USC. Stewart recently went on a visit to LSU.
Oregon Ducks in a Recruiting Battle for Stewart
The undecided Jakhkeem Stewart has widdled down his list of schools to Oregon, LSU, Ohio State, and USC after reclassifying into the 2025 recruiting class. Over the weekend, Stewart went on a visit to LSU for their game against Alabama. On3 spoke to Stewart’s trainer, Clyde Alexander, about how the visit went.
“LSU was great,” Alexander said. “There’s still a lot to be discussed, but LSU is showing that they are highly motivated to keep him in the state.”
Stewart visited Oregon when the Ducks took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. His next visit is scheduled for the upcoming weekend at USC. The Trojans host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Stewart will be in attendance.
Per On3, Stewart will be making another visit to Oregon on Nov. 23 during the Ducks' bye week. He will wrap up his school visits with a trip to Columbus, Ohio for Ohio State’s final home game against Michigan.
As of right now, it does not appear as though Stewart is trending towards any school, meaning his decision might not be until signing day. Per On3, Stewart will sign during the early early signing period that starts on Dec. 4 so he can enroll early at the college he selects.
Jahkeem Stewart Player Profile
Stewart is a 6-6, 270 pound defensive lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is rated a five-star prospect and ranked the third-best defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247sports.
Here is what scouting analyst Gabe Brooks of 247sports had to say about Stewart. His athleticism is something that jumps out.
“Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential,” Brooks said. “Assembled strong combine testing and measured well on the off-season camp circuit in Spring 2024. Periodic segmentation in movement patterns reflects the growth still ongoing into the frame, but flashes serious straight-line juice for such a big body at this stage.”
Stewart uses his physical attributes to overwhelm opponents, but he also has some intangibles that make him a highly regarded recruit.
“Often physically overwhelms overmatched opponents, but does flash some rip and swim nuance at times,” Brooks said. “Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road.”
