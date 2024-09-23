Should Rookie Bucky Irving Be Starting Running Back for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
EUGENE- Former Oregon Duck Bucky Irving is off to a successful start in his professional career. The running back most recently faced off against his former quarterback Bo Nix in the Buccaneers’ 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Both Nix and Irving were instrumental parts of Oregon's offense, leading the Ducks to an 8-1 record in 2023. Now, both are rookies in the NFL. Nix is the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and Irving is coming off the bench for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Irving has put up good numbers so far this season, and many fans are pushing for Irving to take a starting spot on Tampa Bay's roster.
The dynamic Irving has been making a significant impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his impressive performances and consistent production, Irving has yet to secure a starting role. However, his potential to become the team's primary ball carrier is undeniable. Irving has been the leading rusher among Buccaneers running backs in every game so far this season.
Tampa Bay starting running back Rachaad White has struggled to be efficient this season. White's performance on Sunday against the Denver Broncos marked his third consecutive game with less than 2.9 yards per carry. Irving is averaging nearly three times as many yards per carry as White is through three games. White averages 2.1 yards per game compared to Irving's 6.2 average.
Irving-White Comparison:
Bucky Irving
Week 1: 9 carries, 62 yards (6.2 avg.)
Week 2: 7 carries, 22 yards (3.1 avg.)
Week 3: 9 carries, 70 yards (7.8 avg.)
TOTAL: 25 carries, 154 yards (6.2 avg.)
Rachaad White
Week 1: 15 carries, 31 yards (2.1 avg.)
Week 2: 10 carries, 18 yards (1.8 avg.)
Week 3: 6 carries, 17 yards (2.8 avg.)
TOTAL: 31 carries, 66 yards (2.1 avg.)
Irving had four carries for 49 yards in the first half while averaging 12.3 yards per carry, including a 32-yard dash. Despite Irving's success, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen didn't give him a touch on the first series of the second half with the Buccaneers trailing 20-7.
Irving rushed nine times for 70 yards and brought in all three targets for 14 yards in Tampa Bay's 26-7 loss to the Broncos. He also returned one kickoff for 27 yards.
"He plays – they kind of split time anyways, so the opportunities he gets, he makes the best of," said Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles of Irving after the game. "He's a heck of a football player. We just have to get him more opportunities."
One potential reason for Irving not starting for Tampa Bay could be the Buccaneers' offensive scheme. While Irving is a powerful and explosive runner, he may not fit perfectly into the team's current system. However, it seems as though this system is in need of a change. After a successful season opener against Washington, where Tampa Bay exploded for 37 points and 392 yards, the Buccaneers' offense has declined to 20 points and 216 yards in last week's win at Detroit, and to just seven points and 223 yards in the loss to Denver.
Another reason worth considering is the Buccaneers' coaching staff. They likely have specific reasons for preferring White as the starter, such as his pass-catching ability or his experience in the NFL. However, Irving's consistent production should prompt the coaching staff to reevaluate their decision.
Irving and the Buccaneers will take the field on Sunday, September 29th at 10 a.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Laughed at By Steelers Defensive Backs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?