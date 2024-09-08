[PHOTOS] Oregon Ducks Celebrate Dramatic Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Boise State
Fire up the coffee this morning and check out these photos of the No. 7 Oregon Ducks as they celebrate Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington kicking a last-second 25-yard field goal to seal the victory.
The Ducks survived the Boise State Broncos, 37-34, on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium to extend their nation-leading nonconference home winning streak to 34 games. The kick secured Oregon’s first-ever victory over Boise State (fourth meeting).
Sappington's game-winning field goal as time expired was Oregon's first walk-off field goal since Camden Lewis hit a 26-yard attempt vs. Washington State on Oct. 26, 2019.
The Ducks are now 14-1 under Oregon coach Dan Lanning at home.
“We like sweating around here apparently," Lanning said after the win. "That was an exciting game. Hats off to Boise State, they played a hell of a game. They created some takeaways. Usually, in a game where you have two takeaways, you’re not going to have an opportunity to win that game. I think the difference tonight was special teams. The big punt return and kickoff return were really critical in this game.
"I told Atticus (Sappington) early on when he missed the extra point that he would have an opportunity to kick again for this team and it’s going to be the difference for us and it was, so I’m really proud of him," Lanning continued.
More game photos, taken by Darby Winter, below.
Oregon's special teams unit shined in the win over Boise State.
Oregon receiver and returner Tez Johnson dazzled on special teams, returning a punt for 85 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. It marked the first Oregon punt returned for a touchdown since 2018.
To add to the madness, running back Noah Whittington blazed with a 100-yard kickoff return. However, Whittington dropped the ball before he crossed into the end zone. So, technically, it was a 99-yard kick return by Whittington that resulted in a touchdown (fumble recovered by running back Jayden Limar in end zone) the fourth quarter to tie the game, 34-34.
“Anger first," Coach Lanning said of the dropped ball. "Anger and then relief when I found out who picked the ball up."
“We continue to build that," Lanning said. "Obviously, a huge play by Noah (Whittington). I think you’re going to see some unbelievable blocks, strain, and effort. We talk about how explosive plays get created off that. On the same note, we also had a penalty on a kickoff return that really hurt us. I’m excited to see what those look like and continue to build off of those, but when you have dynamic returners, I think they can make things really special for you.”
This week, Oregon travels to Corvallis, Oregon to face a familiar foe in the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 14th at 12:30 p.m. PT.
