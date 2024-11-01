[WATCH] Oregon Ducks' Dennis Dixon's Famous Trick Play vs. Michigan Wolverines In Big House
On Saturday, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks will be in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines. This face-off will be the first time these two powerhouse programs face each other under the Big Ten Conference. However, Oregon’s last game in 2007 at “The Big House” was the first win at that venue of the four times the Ducks have played the Wolverines there in history.
One of the reasons that this 2007 game was so iconic can be traced back to a single play and a new offensive coordinator for the Ducks. Chip Kelly, former Oregon head coach, had just assumed the job of offensive coordinator that year under the winningest coach in Oregon history: Mike Belotti. The pioneer of the “spread offense,” Kelly brought a style of quickness to Oregon few programs had ever seen. In his second game calling the offense with the Ducks, Kelly knew he had to make a statement, especially since Michigan was coming off a loss to Appalachian State.
When Oregon took on Michigan that fateful day in 2007, Kelly employed something called the “Statue of Liberty Play.” In the second quarter, quarterback Dennis Dixon faked a behind the back hand-off to running back Jonathan Stewart. Dixon kept the ball and ran it in for a touchdown. A similar play earlier in the game gave Stewart a big run, so the fake-out was something Michigan simply wasn’t prepared for. So much so, Stewart claimed on his podcast that the stadium fell silent after the second quarter.
Stewart spoke to KOIN 6 Sports’ and Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated’s Ally Osborne earlier in the year about this play when discussing his “Ducks of a Feather” podcast with co-host and fellow former Duck Kenjon Barner.
“Yeah, those are plays that you guys see in movies, backyard football,” Stewart said. “And you're like, That will never work in a game, maybe like a high school game, but you know, on the national level like that? The guts to go on to Ann Arbor and call that play. It was a testament to who we really were and just the amount of trust [Chip Kelly] had in his players. We were prepared. We ran that play all like every practice, just about. And we just and it was just always like, ‘Hey, practice like you want to run it.’ You never know when you have to run it. And sometimes with those plays you can get goofy and just kind of go through the motions and what not. But he called that play on work to perfection.”
The Ducks ended up leading the Wolverines at the half 32-7. In the end, Oregon had 624 yards nearly evenly split between passing and rushing. The Oregon defense did not allow Michigan to score for three straight quarters, with their only touchdown coming from the first quarter of the game. The Ducks won 39-7. Oregon was dominant against the Wolverines in 2007, and went on to a 9-4 season and a win in the Holiday Bowl vs. USF.
With the “Warp Speed” all-white uniforms to be worn Saturday, the current Oregon team is paying homage to that 2007 win, and the “Statue of Liberty” fake play. Duck fans are certainly hoping for the same kind of Oregon football magic to strike at “The Big House” when Oregon returns to Ann Arbor Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT.
