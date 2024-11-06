Oregon Ducks Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad Addresses Viral Thumbs Down Celebration
The undefeated No. 1 Oregon Ducks are heating up. Not only has the team shot up the rankings since the season started, but they are getting solid play from the defensive back room, a unit which had questions coming into the season.
The Ducks' secondary has ben led by none other than Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad.
Muhammad spoke on Tuesday during his media availability session after practice about how the postion room has developed chemistry so quickly despite an handful of transfers scattered throught the unit.
"All the extra time we spend together. A lot of us are in our last years and this is it for us. We kinda just put everything we got into it," Muhammad said. "We see each other off the field. This is probably the most connected secondary I've ever been apart of and that's a testament to everything we do off the field."
Muhammad, who's in his first year in Eugene, has racked up a team-high eight pass deflections. Meanwhile Tysheem Johnson, a transfer from Ole Miss in his second season with the Ducks, paces the team with two interceptions recorded. Johnson also leads the defensive backs room in tackles as he ranks second on the team with 44. He sits behind Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher who has 53 tackles.
Brandon Johnson and Nikko Reed, both transfers from Duke and Colorado respectively, are second in the team with four pass deflections each as they sit behind Muhammad.
What about Muhammad's thumbs down celebration? This season, Muhammad has drawn the shape of a square with his hands before providing a double thumbs-down after he's made a good play.
As Oregon coasted to a victory over Michigan, the Ducks team was seen doing the viral celebration in the Big House.
“We watched the Gladiator movie this past week, it was the team," Muhammad said. "It’s just ironic that’s my celebration.”
Oregon will look to continue their perfect season on Saturday as the Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps are lead on offense by one of the best receivers in the country in Tai Felton. Muhammad is expected to shadown Felton for a large portion of the game vs. Maryland.
Felton has the sixth most receiving yards in the country with 907. He also sits with the second most receptions in the country with 73, sitting behind San Jose State's Nick Nash with 80 catches.
Muhammad said that he looks forward to games where he knows he will be targeted more often.
"You kinda get happy... Like I said just watch the film and know when we can make our plays and make the plays that come to us," Muhammad added.
The Ducks will kickoff against Maryland at 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson's Shoulder Injury
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Can Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over Ohio State, USC, LSU
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury: Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning Emotional Reactions
MORE: LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Says Money Didn't Change Justin Herbert
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flips to BYU Cougars
MORE: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Challenges Big Ten Officiating in Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Rankings Preview, Prediction
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'