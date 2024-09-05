Can the Oregon Ducks’ Defense Shut Down Boise State's Heisman-Hopeful Running Back?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are preparing for their second game of the season against the Boise State Broncos this coming Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. After struggling to put away Idaho last week, the Ducks face another challenge as they will compete against one of the top running backs in the nation, Heisman prospect Ashton Jeanty.
"I think this is the best running back I've seen since I've been here," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday. "He's certainly an NFL guy."
The junior from Jacksonville, Florida, has already proven himself to be a dangerous player for opposing defenses, dominating the run game in the Broncos' season opener against Georgia Southern. Jeanty ran for 267 yards on 20 carries—a single-game school record. The running back's first touchdown of the 2024 season was a 77-yard run. He would go on to score five more touchdowns during Boise State's 56-45 win over Georgia Southern, breaking another school record.
"That's up there in terms of games for me," said Jeanty after the game. "But we got 11 more games so, I don't know, I might have a better one."
"It's a mission to stop him from doing that against us," said Oregon Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon. "Once we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game."
Last season for the Broncos, Jeanty had seven games where he ran for at least 150 offensive yards and only three games where he did not score. Having so much success in the 2023 season as a sophomore, many wondered why Jeanty decided to stay at Boise State rather than transfer to a power-four program. With Jeanty's athletic abilities and stellar numbers, many top-tier programs would likely compete heavily for the running back's commitment, however, Jeanty was not interested in hanging up the orange and blue jersey.
"For me, it's just being able to leave a legacy," Jeanty said. "At other places, that's going there for one year, maybe getting some more money, it's just not the same. It's just not special. And doing it with this team to me is really what makes it special."
Jeanty is a force for Boise State's offense, leaving Oregon's defense with the task of stopping his run game. If the Ducks can effectively shut down Jeanty, they may force the Broncos to become more reliant on their passing game, potentially opening up opportunities for Oregon's secondary.
"He doesn't go down on first contact ever," said Lanning of Jeanty. "He's one of the best stiff-arm guys that we've gone against. You know, he runs really, really physical."
Jeanty’s vision, athleticism, and power make him a dual threat running back who can burst through the line and make defenders miss in the open field. Oregon's defensive front will need to be disciplined and physical to contain Jeanty and prevent him from gaining explosive yardage.
The Ducks will face Jeanty, the Heisman hopeful, Saturday at home in Autzen Stadium at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed live on Peacock.
