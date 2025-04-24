Ducks Digest

How to Watch Oregon Ducks Spring Game: Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart Headline

The Oregon Ducks are set to host their annual spring game on Saturday, April 26, at Autzen Stadium. Fans will get their first look at a revamped roster, including highly anticipated debuts from quarterback Dante Moore and freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks annual spring football game has arrived. With a significant amount of roster turnover from last season, the spring game will offer the opportunity for Ducks fans and the nation to get a first glimpse at Oregon's new-look roster. 

Many Power Four programs around the nation deciding to cancel or reformat their spring games due to transfer portal, recruiting, injuries, and other concerns. Several notable programs that elected to cancel include USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Nebraska, and more. 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has decided to uphold the tradition. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“As long as I’m here, we’ll be doing spring games,” Lanning said. 

“I think it’s the best way for us to get better. We’re absolutely gonna have a spring game. . . . Autzen’s one of those places we have a spring game. It’s a game-day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and our fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it’s the right way to cap off the spring,” Lanning continued.

How to Watch The Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game 

Oregon Green Team wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon football team will host its annual Spring Game Saturday, April 26, at 1:00 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. 

Preview 

The Ducks have lost a lot of key pieces from last year’s roster including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch, and more who have all declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, despite the loss of these athletes, Oregon's roster is loaded with exciting but unproven talent. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The spring game will give the nation a first look at Oregon's 2025 roster and offer a glimpse into who can make an impact in 2025 as the Ducks look to chase a national championship. 

While there are concerns about tampering as well as giving opponents free film, the Ducks have decided to continue the tradition of holding a spring game. 

“I hate to say it like this — it’s really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that,” Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule said in February on The Pat McAfee Show. 

Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule watches the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.” 

However, Oregon’s decision to compete in a public scrimmage does not mean they won’t adjust to the ever-changing football landscape. 

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We’re not going to overcomplicate the script. It’s going to be pretty simple… Nothing that we’re doing that might be new or tweaks will be shown," Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein said. "It’s a freshman football scrimmage in terms of what we’re going to show, especially on a national broadcast." 

Although the spring game will be slightly more “vanilla” than what football fans are accustomed to seeing from Oregon's explosive football program, less experienced players who are stepping into larger roles will have the chance to prove themselves worthy of the early attention they have received, particularly quarterback Dante Moore and freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After transferring from UCLA, Dante Moore has been projected by some as an early Heisman contender, with analysts buzzing about his arm talent, poise, and fit in Will Stein’s offense. 

Dakorien Moore enters with expectations as higher than freshman wideout in the country. Many are already comparing his potential impact to what Jeremiah Smith did at Ohio State or what Ryan Williams at Alabama. Saturday’s scrimmage will offer a first glimpse at how the Moore-to-Moore connection might shape the Ducks’ offense in 2025. 

